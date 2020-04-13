Bharti Airtel and Apollo Launches Free COVID-19 Self-Assessment Tool on Airtel Thanks App

Highlights Airtel Thanks app now offers a COVID-19 self-assessment tool

The tool has been developed by Apollo 24|7

Airtel is also allowing users to recharge at Apollo Pharmacy stores

Bharti Airtel today announced a collaboration with Apollo 24|7. As part of this partnership, Airtel Thanks app will offer a digital COVID-19 or Coronavirus self-assessment tool. For the unaware, Apollo 24|7 is the digital business unit of The Apollo Hospitals Group. This partnership also ensures to raise awareness and break the chain of the spread of COVID-19. The tool has been developed by Apollo 24/7 and it uses AI-based technologies to allow users to self-assess their Coronavirus risk profile by answering a few simple questions. Reliance Jio is also offering a similar self-assess tool in My Jio app that can answer questions regarding COVID-19.

Airtel Thanks App Now Offers COVID-19 Self-Assessment Tool

As mentioned above, the COVID-19 tool inside Airtel Thanks app reduces the Coronavirus risk profile of the users by answering some common questions. Based on the user responses, the digital tool generates a risk score and suggests next best action including online consults on Apollo 24|7 free, dialling COVID non-prescriptive helpline from the app itself, self-care tips, social distancing guidelines and other important prevention steps as suggested by World Health Organisation and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW).

Bharti Airtel noted that the Apollo 24|7 free COVID helpline has over 100 Apollo expert doctors answering questions and clearing doubts of all those who are taking the scan.

Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO (India and South Asia) Bharti Airtel said: “These are unprecedented times and we are working hard with our partners such as Apollo 24|7 to leverage digital technologies to help the nation. Airtel Thanks platform reaches millions of people in India and we hope this innovative tool can provide a sense of urgency around the need for social distancing to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19. Airtel remains fully committed to serving the nation in this difficult hour and support the efforts of the Government.”

Airtel Thanks App COVID-19 Self-Assessment Tool Features

Thanks to deeper integration, the self-assessment tool also allows users to check the COVID-19 risk profile of their region through an India wide COVID-19 heat map grading regions from high to low risk based on aggregated responses from these locations. This means the tool also enables users to be more aware of the evolution of the situation within the country, and be more adept at maintaining social distancing to break the COVID-19 chain.

For the patients at risk and falling under the ICMR approved testing parameters, they will be guided to the authorised testing centres for the COVID-19 test.

Airtel Also Allows Users to Recharge at Apollo Pharmacy Stores

In addition, Airtel customers will now be available to recharge their Airtel connections at over 3000 Apollo Pharmacy stores across India. This offers added convenience to Airtel customers looking at offline recharge options, especially the 2G customers.