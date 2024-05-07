Bharti Airtel Announces 5G User Milestones in Himachal Pradesh and Haryana

Bharti Airtel achieves 5G milestones, with over 2 million customers now enjoying 5G services in Himachal Pradesh and Haryana.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel reaches 0.6 million 5G customers in Himachal Pradesh and 1.5 million in Haryana.
  • Successful deployment of 5G across all cities and districts.
  • Partnership with Poco to offer affordable 5G smartphones.

Indian telecommunications company Bharti Airtel announced today that it has 0.6 million customers enjoying 5G service in the state of Himachal Pradesh, while 1.5 million customers are enjoying 5G services in Haryana. The company has successfully deployed 5G service across all cities and districts in Himachal Pradesh and Haryana, Airtel said on Tuesday.

Also Read: Airtel Surpasses 6.9 Million 5G Customers in Karnataka




Airtel's 5G Expansion

Airtel has been announcing 5G customer milestones for quite some time now. The company says it has registered a significant increase in 5G users in the past six months in both states, namely Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. Airtel's expansive network deployment has effectively extended its services across the entire state, simplifying the process for customers to embrace 5G, the company said.

Expansion in Himachal Pradesh

Speaking about Himachal Pradesh, from the iconic architectural marvels of Shimla to the breathtaking valleys and tourist hotspots like Spiti Valley, Dalhousie, and Manali, Airtel continues to complete its rollout across the region.

Rollout in Haryana

From the iconic pilgrimage sites of Kurukshetra and Ambala to the breathtaking vistas of tourist hotspots like the Aravalli hills and Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary, to the corporate and industrial hubs including Gurugram and Faridabad, Airtel continues to complete its rollout across Haryana, said the company.

Commenting on the milestone in two separate statements, Bharti Airtel said, "We are making significant strides in building the network infrastructure required to facilitate widespread adoption of 5G in Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. We express our gratitude to our valued customers who have upgraded to enjoy the power of unlimited 5G service at no additional cost. Our tireless efforts are to keep our customers consistently connected to the state's fastest, most reliable, and cutting-edge network."

Also Read: Airtel Surpasses 5 Million 5G Users in Maharashtra, Excluding Mumbai

Airtel's Commitment to Network Expansion

Airtel attributed the rapid deployment and adoption of 5G to multiple factors, including rapid network enhancement, accelerated 5G rollout, and the increasing availability of 5G devices. To make 5G more accessible, Airtel has partnered with Poco to offer affordable 5G smartphones priced below Rs 10,000, the company said.

Most recently, Bharti Airtel in the first week of May announced that 5.2 million customers are now experiencing 5G services in Maharashtra, except for Mumbai, TelecomTalk reported.

