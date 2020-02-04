Xiaomi Mi 10 Series Likely to Go Official on February 13: Check Leaked Specifications

Highlights Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Will Pack Snapdragon 865 SoC, 108MP camera sensor from Samsung

Redmi K30 Pro will pack Snapdragon 865 SoC along with 64 MP shooter

Leaks suggest Xiaomi Mi 10 series to launch online on February 13

Xiaomi made it official back in December 2019 that its next-gen flagship Mi 10 will debut sometime in the first quarter of 2020. Since then numerous sources have claimed a more powerful Mi 10 Pro is also showing up alongside the Mi 10. A latest report from XDA developers claims Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and both will also sport 108MP primary rear camera. Another phone Redmi K30 Pro will also pack the Snapdragon 865 SoC but will make do with a 64MP sensor. As you might be aware, Redmi is an independent brand in China which takes on Xiaomi’s Mi lineup of devices.

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro Key Specs Revealed

The report from XDA developers claims two Xiaomi phones with codenames “Umi” and “Cmi” were spotted in build.prop files. The Umi and Cmi are internal names for Xiaomi Mi10 and Mi 10 Pro smartphone respectively as per the report. The build.prop files also suggest that both the upcoming devices will be powered by Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 865 SoC and run Android 10 with the MIUI 11 custom skin on top.

In addition, these codenames were seen in MIUI stock gallery app, which introduced support for 108MP photos. This, in turn, means both the smartphones will come packing 108MP sensors. The Mi 10 series will likely go with Samsung’s 108MP sensor ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor, which was first introduced by the Chinese phone maker in Mi Note 10 Pro.

Another device codenamed “Imi” was also spotted in code of MIUI gallery app. This is said to be the Redmi K30 Pro phone which will be equipped with a 64MP main sensor. The company will most likely be employing the 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor. The Redmi K30 Pro will also come packing Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset under the hood.

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro Release Date

Though Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro release details remain unknown, a new leak out of China offers the schedule of the upcoming launch. The source reveals the Xiaomi’s flagship series will come with model numbers J1J1 and J1J2 – for the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, respectively. The company will make the event announcement on February 7.

The online-only unveiling press conference of the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will be held on February 13. Xiaomi will then confirm the market release dates for both the devices. Also, the company will offer the Pro model for pre-booking following the event. The Xiaomi Mi 10 is said to go on sale starting February 14, while the enhanced Mi 10 Pro model will go on sale starting February 18. Due to the ongoing Cornonavirus outbreak in China, Xiaomi is said to hold an online event for unveiling the Mi 10 series.