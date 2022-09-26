Will 5G Launch on October 1 in India? Here’s What We Know

Everyone in India is waiting for the 5G network launch. While India won't be the first country to launch 5G, it is expected that India will be the fastest to achieve nationwide coverage of 5G networks. There are a lot of talks about 5G networks launching on October 1, 2022. Well, most likely, it would be Airtel or Jio or both of them who would launch 5G in October 2022. Jio and Airtel are both ready for the 5G launch, and it is just a matter of a short time for India to get its first commercial 5G network.

So why is it that there are many people who are talking about 5G networks launching on October 1 when none of the operators or the government has announced so? Many believe that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be inaugurating the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022, will also announce the launch of 5G services.

Well, it seems slightly possible but also unlikely at the same time. Nothing can be said for sure right now. But, yes, 5G will indeed launch in India in October 2022. The launch could be delayed due to a problem that may arise after the concerns raised by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) around the use of C-band for 5G services. To know more about the C-band 5G issue, just click here.

The launch could take place anytime in October. But you don't really need to be too excited as it would only take place in select cities of the country. Further, if you don't even have a 5G phone, the launch would not be of any immediate use to you. However, yes, we would love to see 5G networks launching in India on October 1, 2022. The faster, the merrier, as we would be able to see just how fast India's 5G will be in real-world scenarios.