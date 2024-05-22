Vodafone Idea’s Best Service Validity Packs for 30 Days and 1 Month

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea has two prepaid plans you can recharge with if you are looking for a service validity of 30 days or a month.
  • Note that 30-day and monthly validity plans differ from each other.
  • The Rs 198 plan from Vodafone Idea comes with a service validity of 30 days.

vodafone idea best service validity packs for

Vodafone Idea has two prepaid plans you can recharge with if you are looking for a service validity of 30 days or a month. Note that 30-day and monthly validity plans differ from each other. With a 30-day plan, you will get service validity for the next 30 days. However, for a monthly validity plan, you get service validity for a month. For example, if you recharge on 25th April 2024 with a monthly plan, then your plan will be active till 25th May 2024.




The two Vodafone Idea plans that we are talking about cost Rs 204 and Rs 198. Let's check out the benefits of these plans.

Vodafone Idea Rs 204 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 204 prepaid plan comes with a validity of one month. It offers 500MB of data along with Rs 204 worth of talktime. Calls are charged at 2.5 paise per second. There are no SMS benefits offered with this plan. However, as per TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) guidelines, the telco has to allow SMS to be sent to 1900 for porting purposes.

Vodafone Idea Rs 198 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 198 plan from Vodafone Idea comes with a service validity of 30 days. With this plan, the customer will get 198 worth of talktime. Calls are charged at 2.5 paise per second with this plan too. There are no SMS benefits bundled with this one either.

These two plans will basically help you to keep your SIM active. You can also recharge with the Rs 99 plan to do that (if it is available in your circle). However, the Rs 99 plan doesn't offer 30 days or one month validity. The validity offered with the Rs 99 plan from Vi has been reduced to 15 days.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

