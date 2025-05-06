Vodafone Idea Unveils International Roaming Packs for Hajj Pilgrims Heading to Saudi Arabia



Indian telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) has introduced what it calls industry-first International Roaming (IR) packs tailored for the Gulf region. The packs, available to both prepaid and postpaid customers, offer unlimited incoming calls along with generous data, free outgoing minutes, and SMS benefits. According to Vi, the long-validity feature ensures that pilgrims remain connected with their families and friends without incurring high international roaming charges.

Gulf-Focused International Roaming Plans

"With Saudi Arabia's annual Hajj Pilgrimage quota for India having been increased to over 1,75,000 this year, pilgrims from across the country are preparing to embark on the holy pilgrimage next week onwards," Vi said on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, while announcing the special IR packs. Pilgrims can choose from plans with 20-day and 40-day validity, ensuring long-term coverage.

Vi IR Packs for Prepaid Users

Vi's Rs 1,199 prepaid pack offers unlimited incoming calls, 2GB data, 150 minutes outgoing (local and to India from abroad), and Rs 15 per SMS, all with a validity of 20 days. Another prepaid pack, Rs 2,388, offers unlimited incoming calls, 4GB data, 300 minutes outgoing (local and to India), and Rs 15 per SMS, all with a validity of 40 days.

Post-quota outgoing call rates are Rs 10 per minute. Post-quota data rates will be applicable at Rs 10 per MB. According to Vi, both packs work in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Iraq.

Vi IR Packs for Postpaid Users

Vi's Rs 2,500 postpaid IR pack offers unlimited incoming and 500 outgoing minutes (local and to India). After 500 minutes, Rs 3 per minute applies. It includes 4GB high-speed data, 20 outgoing SMS, and free incoming SMS, with a validity of 20 days. Another postpaid pack priced at Rs 4,500 comes with unlimited incoming and 1,000 outgoing minutes (local and to India). After 1,000 minutes, Rs 3 per minute applies. It includes 8GB data, 30 outgoing SMS, and free incoming SMS. Post-quota: Re 1 per SMS and Rest of the World calls at Rs 35 per minute on both packs.

Vi Targets Hajj Travellers for IR Packs

"As the surge in travel to Saudi Arabia begins, Vi encourages its customers to choose the plan best suited to their travel duration and usage needs. For those travelling for shorter durations, Vi also offers a range of affordable IR Packs starting at just Rs 495 for 3 Days with limited pack benefits and Rs 749 for 1 Day with truly Unlimited pack benefits, enabling customers to enjoy a seamless experience abroad," the official release said.

