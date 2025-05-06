Vodafone Idea Unveils International Roaming Packs for Hajj Pilgrims Heading to Saudi Arabia

Reported by Kripa B 0

New IR packs offer roaming for Hajj pilgrims, with unlimited incoming calls, data, and long validity options.

Highlights

  • New IR packs designed for pilgrims traveling to Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Iraq.
  • Long validity options: 20-day and 40-day packs available.
  • Postpaid and prepaid plans include outgoing minutes and SMS benefits.

Follow Us

Vodafone Idea Unveils International Roaming Packs for Hajj Pilgrims Heading to Saudi Arabia
Indian telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) has introduced what it calls industry-first International Roaming (IR) packs tailored for the Gulf region. The packs, available to both prepaid and postpaid customers, offer unlimited incoming calls along with generous data, free outgoing minutes, and SMS benefits. According to Vi, the long-validity feature ensures that pilgrims remain connected with their families and friends without incurring high international roaming charges.

Also Read: Airtel Launches New Unlimited International Roaming Plan Usable Both in India and Overseas




Gulf-Focused International Roaming Plans

"With Saudi Arabia's annual Hajj Pilgrimage quota for India having been increased to over 1,75,000 this year, pilgrims from across the country are preparing to embark on the holy pilgrimage next week onwards," Vi said on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, while announcing the special IR packs. Pilgrims can choose from plans with 20-day and 40-day validity, ensuring long-term coverage.

Vi IR Packs for Prepaid Users

Vi's Rs 1,199 prepaid pack offers unlimited incoming calls, 2GB data, 150 minutes outgoing (local and to India from abroad), and Rs 15 per SMS, all with a validity of 20 days. Another prepaid pack, Rs 2,388, offers unlimited incoming calls, 4GB data, 300 minutes outgoing (local and to India), and Rs 15 per SMS, all with a validity of 40 days.

Post-quota outgoing call rates are Rs 10 per minute. Post-quota data rates will be applicable at Rs 10 per MB. According to Vi, both packs work in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Iraq.

Also Read: Airtel Upgrades Rs 648 Prepaid International Roaming Pack with Double Data and Seamless Global Coverage

Vi IR Packs for Postpaid Users

Vi's Rs 2,500 postpaid IR pack offers unlimited incoming and 500 outgoing minutes (local and to India). After 500 minutes, Rs 3 per minute applies. It includes 4GB high-speed data, 20 outgoing SMS, and free incoming SMS, with a validity of 20 days. Another postpaid pack priced at Rs 4,500 comes with unlimited incoming and 1,000 outgoing minutes (local and to India). After 1,000 minutes, Rs 3 per minute applies. It includes 8GB data, 30 outgoing SMS, and free incoming SMS. Post-quota: Re 1 per SMS and Rest of the World calls at Rs 35 per minute on both packs.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Offers Blue Ribbon Bags Service With Postpaid IR Packs at Rs 99

Vi Targets Hajj Travellers for IR Packs

"As the surge in travel to Saudi Arabia begins, Vi encourages its customers to choose the plan best suited to their travel duration and usage needs. For those travelling for shorter durations, Vi also offers a range of affordable IR Packs starting at just Rs 495 for 3 Days with limited pack benefits and Rs 749 for 1 Day with truly Unlimited pack benefits, enabling customers to enjoy a seamless experience abroad," the official release said.

You can also join the TelecomTalk WhatsApp Community and TelecomTalk WhatsApp Channel for updates and discussions.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Habib :

Jio 5g speed test

Reliance Jio Shifts to Locally Manufactured 5G Gear for Cost…

Faraz :

Much better than 25-45 Mbps 5G speed was a few months ago.

Reliance Jio Shifts to Locally Manufactured 5G Gear for Cost…

TheAndroidFreak :

They have delivered equipments, deployment is not completed. Deployment is 76000 as of right now. Two more months to go,…

Tejas Networks Completes Equipment Supply for BSNL 4G/5G Rollout, Eyes…

rahul_yadav :

As per a YouTube video uploaded last month BSNL is using a private company tower in Delhi Cantt which is…

Tejas Networks Completes Equipment Supply for BSNL 4G/5G Rollout, Eyes…

Patriot :

Another one lack order should be given by June for nationwide connectivity. Now my native is also covered but unstable…

Tejas Networks Completes Equipment Supply for BSNL 4G/5G Rollout, Eyes…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments