Vodafone Idea Gets People from Airtel to Boost Senior Leadership Team

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Vodafone Idea recently announced its quarterly results for Q2 FY23 and reported a net loss of Rs 7592.5 crore. The telco has been facing problems with rolling out 5G and getting external investors onboard due to poor performance. The Indian government has also delayed the process of equity conversion because the telco doesn't have a solid 5G rollout plan and hasn't got any investors onboard. 

Highlights

  Vodafone Idea (Vi) has hired two new people in its leadership team who were previously working for Bharti Airtel.
  Vikash Sharma and Subroto Mazumdar are the two new people whom Vi has hired.
  Vikash Sharma has been hired as the cluster marketing head for MPCG (Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh) circle.

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has hired two new people in its leadership team who were previously working for Bharti Airtel. Vikash Sharma and Subroto Mazumdar are the two new people whom Vi has hired. Vikash Sharma has been hired as the cluster marketing head for MPCG (Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh) circle, while Subroto Mazumdar has joined as the cluster marketing head for Uttar Pradesh (UP). Vi is boosting its marketing efforts, and rightly so, as the company offers some of the best offers to mobile customers in the nation.

Vi's CEO, Akshaya Moondra, doesn't see any big negative impact of delaying the 5G rollout. However, no one can deny the fact that this would lead to more customers leaving Vodafone Idea to experience 5G with Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio.

Vi's CEO, Akshaya Moondra, doesn't see any big negative impact of delaying the 5G rollout. However, no one can deny the fact that this would lead to more customers leaving Vodafone Idea to experience 5G with Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

