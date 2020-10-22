Truecaller Unveils Call Reason Feature on Users Demand



Truecaller, a mobile application that enables users to identify and block calls on Wednesday unveiled Call Reason feature. The company said that its latest addition to its platform, the Call Reason feature will let users know why someone is calling them with Truecaller highlighting its new addition as a “game-changer.” The Call Reason feature is said to be available only for Truecaller users on Android with the feature said to be rolling as part of its version 11.30 update. Further, Truecaller said that it has enhanced its messaging experience with the company adding an in-app, on-device translation feature.

Truecaller Unveils Call Reason Feature on Android

The company said that its platform had earlier solved the question of ‘who’ as it enabled the users to identify the calls and now with its latest addition, it is solving the ‘Why.’

“We’ve been seeing tweets and messages from you telling us that you wanted to know why people were calling. It’s clearly a great idea, so we made it happen,” the company said in a blog post.

Truecaller said that the Call Reason feature aids users by making them understand if a call is urgent, personal or business. It was said that the users can set three custom reasons that they think would use the most for Call Reason. Additionally, Truecaller said that its users can write a reason every time they call or skip writing the reason altogether.

“We can think of a thousand more ways this will change your calling experience,” the company said. “To access it, simply click on the Call Reason button before making a call.”

Truecaller iOS 14 Update to Introduce New Improvements

It has been reported that the Call Reason for iOS platform would be introduced in early 2021. Crucially, Truecaller in a tweet said that the “technical restrictions” on iOS has resulted in its app to be different to the Android version.

“However, with iOS 14 there are a lot of improvements we’ve made in our upcoming version, including the Caller ID! More information on that coming soon,” the company said in a tweet.