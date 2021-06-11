Telenor Bulgaria 5G Network Is Available in More Than 60 Locations

Telenor Bulgaria stated that it is expecting to be the leader in 5G coverage in Bulgaria by mid-2022

By June 11th, 2021 AT 7:00 PM
  • 5G
  • Global Telecom
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Telenor Bulgaria

    5G networks are being deployed rapidly worldwide. A few months back, telecom operators were just finishing the 5G trials and waiting for the final deployment. Recently, the largest mobile network and third-largest fixed telecommunications company in Bulgaria, Telenor Bulgaria, has deployed 5G networks in more than 60 locations. Telenor Bulgaria assured its subscribers the previous month and stated that the 5G network would be deployed in June. The telco honoured its commitment and made the capital city Sofia one of the first locations to receive the 5G services.

    Telenor Bulgaria Delayed 5G Network and Conduced Trials

    Tracing back to the previous month, while competitors like Viacom and A1 launched 5G services with temporary frequencies, Telenor Bulgaria was only conducting 5G trials. Talking about the 5G spectrum auction that concluded in April, Telenor Bulgaria gained the license of radio frequency band 3.5- 3.6 GHz for 4.1 million levs. On the other side, Vivacom was awarded the 3.7-3.8 GHz band for 4.6 million levs, whereas A1 gained 3.6- 3.7 GHz band for 4.7 million levs.

    Telenor Bulgaria Launched 5G Focused Campaign

    While conducting 5G trials the previous month, Telenor Bulgaria launched a 5G focused information and training campaign. The campaign was launched by the operator to provide a detailed account of 5G benefits to end-to-end users and answer their doubts related to the 5G network. Apart from this, the campaign also included a knowledge hub on the operator’s website where expert opinions, website materials are published. Further, Telenor Bulgaria is also allowing customers to ask 5G related questions via mail or social media accounts.

    5G in Bulgaria Might Not Witness Chinese Vendors

    Bulgaria will witness the rapid deployment of 5G network in the coming two years. Telenor Bulgaria stated that it is expecting to be the leader in 5G coverage in Bulgaria by mid-2022. Also, it is speculated that 5G rollouts in Bulgaria will not include Huawei and ZTE as the Prime Minister signed a framework with the US to exclude Chinese telecom gear markers from its future networks. In case you are not aware, the US is asking all its allies to ban Chinese gear makers due to privacy concerns.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Shrijan loves the process of creating content in various verticals, whether it be words, sounds or videos. He's also inclined towards digital marketing and tech industry developments. The art of creation always triggers his interest.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    CRISIL Study Reveals Airtel’s Focus on Improving Engagement, Employee Support

    A CRISIL study on Friday revealed that Bharti Airtel has been proactively focusing on improving employee support and engagement and...

    module-4-img

    Telenor Bulgaria 5G Network Is Available in More Than 60 Locations

    5G networks are being deployed rapidly worldwide. A few months back, telecom operators were just finishing the 5G trials and...

    module-4-img

    AT&T Completes 5G Field Call Testing

    The American multinational company AT&T is declaring a C band first, stating that it has deployed and finished 5G field...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Bharti Airtel, Jio Offer This One Plan at Different Rates

    module-4-img

    COAI Reappoints Bharti Airtel COO as Chairman

    module-4-img

    Broadband Routers Types Based on Usage and Interface

    module-4-img

    You Should Try Android 12’s Second Beta, Here’s Why