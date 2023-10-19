Tele2 Lithuania Launches VoWiFi Service



Tele2 Lithuania has announced the addition of another advanced feature - VoWiFi (Voice over WiFi) to its network. The VoWiFi service enables customers to make calls using a wireless connection. Tele2 Lithuania said customers can now enjoy high-quality calls at no additional cost on devices that support this technology.

Also Read: Tele2 Lithuania Brings 5G Services to Pildyk Prepaid Customers









Tele2 VoWiFi Service

Tele2 has emphasised that the VoWiFi service will be especially useful to individuals living in areas or buildings where the mobile signal is weak due to challenging terrain or thick walls.

"We implement advanced innovations in our network so that our customers can access the most cutting-edge services. We continue to invest in network development and modernisation, enabling us to operate efficiently while maintaining an attractive service price," stated Tele2.

Also Read: Telia Activates 5G in Three New Cities, Increasing Coverage to 95 Percent In Lithuania

Call Quality with VoLTE

Tele2 Lithuania has noted that customers can already experience excellent voice call quality, fast connections, and the ability to use 4G internet during calls with VoLTE. Now, customers can also explore the VoWiFi feature. VoWiFi service requires a WiFi network connection and a device that supports the VoWiFi feature.

Benefits of VoWiFi

Tele2 Lithuania pointed out that the technology is most beneficial in locations where the mobile signal is weaker, such as areas with challenging building structures or terrain conditions. Furthermore, VoWiFi helps conserve more smartphone battery compared to regular calls. iOS users will see the label "Tele2 LT Wi-Fi," while Android users will notice a distinctive phone and Wi-Fi icon.

Also Read: Tele2 Lithuania Sets Official 5G Speed Record on 26 GHz Band

Tele2 stated in its official release that the VoWiFi service is free for all Tele2 customers, and VoWiFi calls will utilise the minutes included in their plan. International calls, on the other hand, will be subject to standard foreign calling rates.