Samsung Counting on 5G in India to Increase Revenues

Samsung is now looking to expand the range of 5G smartphones under its portfolio. The South Korean tech giant is very positive about seeing a multi-fold growth in revenues from the 5G smartphones range. The company has over 19 different 5G smartphones currently and is now looking to launch new devices in the 5G category. According to a TNN report, Samsung logged in over Rs 600 crore in sales in just 12 hours from the new generation foldable series it launched globally.

The telecom operators in India are all set to launch 5G networks. This would mean that more consumers will now look for 5G smartphones in every range. Well, almost every mid-range, semi-mid-range or flagship device today houses a 5G chipset. It is more so in the budget or the affordable range that 5G devices are required.

Raju Pullan, head of Samsung Mobile phones in India, said that the demand for 5G smartphones in India is growing rapidly. It will only grow further in the coming months and years.

Samsung Has Biggest Portfolio of 5G Smartphones in India

Pullan told the publication that Samsung currently has the largest portfolio of 5G smartphones, and future launches planned by the company will ensure that consumers are moving to future-proof smartphones.

The pace of arrival of 5G networks in different parts of the country is going to differ depending on the priorities of the telecom operators. Most likely, it will be the metro cities and Category-A circles that will receive 5G networks first. Telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had asked the telcos to prepare for the 5G launch as the companies cleared the spectrum dues on August 17, 2022.

Major 5G launches in India would come around the end of the year. For now, if you are considering purchasing a smartphone, make sure that it houses a 5G chip if you are taking it with a three-year horizon. There's a lot that goes into deciding which 5G smartphone is a good option, but that's a conversation for another day.