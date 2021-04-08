Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans to Help You Stream IPL 2021 Seamlessly

IPL 2021 season is around the corner, and the Indian viewers are once again getting excited for the most-awaited cricket tournament in India. The first match of IPL 2021 is going to commence on Friday, April 9, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. To make this IPL season more interesting for viewers, Reliance Jio is offering some exciting prepaid plans which will help you to stream IPL 2021 seamlessly. Reliance Jio is specifically offering four prepaid plans that offer regular talk time and additional data for high-quality streaming needs for IPL 2021. Here are the Jio prepaid plans which you should know about during this IPL season.

Reliance Jio Prepaid Offers

The telco is offering four prepaid plans that come with a free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for one year. These prepaid plans include Rs 401, Rs 598, Rs 777, and Rs 2,599. Here are the benefits of the concerned Jio plans.

Jio Rs 401 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 401 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 28 days; alongside the plan also offers unlimited local, national, and roaming voice calling with 3GB daily data. The company has added an additional 6GB of data to make your IPL 2021 stream seamless.

Jio Rs 598 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 598 comes with unlimited local, national, and roaming voice calling with 2GB daily data with a validity of 56 days. This is the only plan among the others which comes without any additional data.

Jio Rs 777 Prepaid Plan

With a validity of 84 days, the Rs 777 prepaid plan also offers an additional 5GB of data. The prepaid plan also comes with unlimited local, national, and roaming voice calling benefit with 1.5GB of data per day.

Jio Rs 2,599 Prepaid Plan

This is an annual plan which comes with a validity of 365 days. Jio users will get a 2GB daily data benefit along with unlimited local, national, and roaming voice calling. The company is also offering 10GB of additional data with the plan.

Meanwhile, the company has also announced contests to lure in more users. Jio users can participate in exciting contests and win merchandise daily. This Merchandise includes exclusively signed cricket bats and balls, team jerseys, and more.