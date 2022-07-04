Reliance Jio Offering Rs 2000 Worth of Recharge Benefits with Moto G42

Reliance Jio, the largest telecom operator in India, is offering Rs 2,000 worth of recharge benefits to consumers on the purchase of Moto G42. The smartphone was launched today for Rs 13,999 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB. There’s a 6.4-inch AMOLED FHD+ display, and the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 octa-core processor. There’s an assured upgrade to Android 13 with three years of security updates.

If the consumers purchase this device, they can get up to Rs 2,000 worth of cashback from Reliance Jio. Take a look at the offer in detail below.

Reliance Jio Cashback Offer with Moto G42

Reliance Jio will offer Rs 2,000 worth of cashback coupons to users if they have purchased the Moto G42. The device will go on the first sale from 12 PM, July 11, 2022. There will be forty coupons of Rs 50 each that users will be able to apply on their recharges.

These coupons will be valid till May 31, 2030. Note that to be eligible for the offer, the customer will have to activate the device on the Reliance Jio network. Further, the eligible recharge for this offer is Rs 419 plan offered by the company. Also, note that postpaid consumers will not be able to benefit from this offer.

The discount coupons offered to the consumers will be going on their MyJio app, through which customers can utilise them while recharging through the Jio’s website or mobile app. On each recharge, a maximum of one coupon worth Rs 50 will be applicable. While the users will be able to save Rs 2000 in the long run through these coupons, they will be only able to save Rs 50 on a single recharge.

Eligible customers will also get a discount of Rs 549 on the annual subscription of ZEE5 Premium on the purchase of Moto G42. The smartphone will go on sale via Flipkart.