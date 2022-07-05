Airtel Payments Bank Offers Three Rewards123 Subscription Plans

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, has a subsidiary called Airtel Payments Bank. Customers of the Airtel Payments Bank get something called Rewards123. Through Rewards123 subscription, Airtel Payments Bank (APB) offers many benefits to the customers when they transact online/digitally. Once users purchase the Rewards123 subscription, they become eligible to earn consistent rewards every month, which includes monthly cashback on several kinds of transactions.

There’s a Platinum Online Mastercard Debit Card as well that is given to the customers. There are several plans Rewards123 plans that you can purchase if you are an Airtel Payments Bank customer. Let’s take a look at all of them.

Airtel Payments Bank RewardsMini Plan

The RewardsMini plan offered by the APB comes for Rs 99 per quarter. With this plan, users get cashbacks up to Rs 80 per month on loading money to the wallet, shopping and paying bills online. There’s a free virtual debit card (SBA)/Classic Prepaid Card (wallets). Users also get the facility of unlimited deposits with a sweep-out facility.

But then, there are two Rewards123Plus plans.

Airtel Payments Bank Rewards123+ Plan

This Airtel Payments Bank Rewards123+ plan comes for Rs 299 per year. The benefits of this plan are the same as the RewardsMini plan meaning users get up to Rs 80 cashbacks on several things along with a free Platinum Virtual Debit Card (SBA) and Class Prepaid Card (wallets). Again, with this plan, users get unlimited deposits with a sweep-out facility.

Airtel Payments Bank Rewards123Plus Plan

This is the most expensive APB subscription plan. The Rewards123Plus plan comes for Rs 499 per year. The only difference between this plan and the Rewards123+ plan is that this one comes with a free subscription to a one-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.

These plans can benefit the existing Airtel Payments Bank customers. The banking subsidiary has already become profitable for Bharti Airtel, and with plans such as these, the company is only going to grow further.