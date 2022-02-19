Redmi Note 11S Could Soon Come With 5G Support

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi had recently launched its Redmi Note 11 Series which consisted of the Redmi Note 11, the Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G smartphones. The devices are also expected to arrive in India as they have been originally launched in China. Now in development, it is being speculated that Xiaomi is working on a Redmi Note 11 S 5G model as the 4G smartphones are getting less and less popular.

According to a report from Xiaomiui, a handset with model number “K16B” has been spotted at the IMEI database which could be the new Redmi Note 11S 5G. The model number of the device is quite similar to the “K16A” that the POCO M4 Pro 5G handset has, suggesting that the new device could have the same specs. However, the company is yet to announce any official details regarding the smartphone. As of now the only 5G model in the series is the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G.

Redmi Note 11S Specifications

The Redmi Note 11S also comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate with a punch-hole design. The display of the device also has a Corning Gorilla Glass for protection along with Eye-care mode, 1000nits peak brightness, and a punch-hole camera. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage expandable via a microSD card.

Talking about the camera module of the device, the handset features a quad-camera setup on the rear headlined by a 108MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a couple of 2MP sensors for portrait and macro shots. On the front, it features a 16MP selfie shooter. The device also operates on Android 11-based MIUI 13 custom skins out of the box and is backed by a 5000mAh battery with a 33W fast charge technology.