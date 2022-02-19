Vi Deployed 3460 4G Sites in Gujarat and 900 MHz Spectrum for Better Indoor Coverage

In order to deliver a better indoor network coverage to its users, Vodafone Idea deployed the highlight efficient 900 MHz spectrum on 5773 sites in Gujarat in the last year. Further, to boost the 4G experience, the telco added 3460 new 4G sites which will help the users by solving coverage issues. Vi said that its customers in the state will have an enhanced 4G experience even during peak hours with congested networks and crowded places.

Is Vodafone Idea the Most Preferred Network in Gujarat?

The telco in a release said that Vi is Gujarat’s leading telecom brand and the state’s most preferred network.

Vodafone Idea has deployed over 2542 ma-MIMO installations and 1377 small cells in Gujarat for improving the network experience of the users in highly crowded or high traffic regions of key cities such as Anand, Ahmedabad, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara and Valsad amongst others.

Network coverage is an issue that is being talked about a lot when it comes to Vi. It looks like the company is finally addressing it. Opensignal data has verified that Vi’s network coverage is poorer in comparison to Jio and Airtel. However, moves such as this might help the telco in overcoming that situation and delivering a better and enhanced 4G experience to the users.

The deployment of 900 MHz spectrum over 5773 sites in the state would certainly help with better indoor coverage, even in high-rise apartments. The spectrum deployment exercise will also enable users to experience faster data speeds soon. It is worth noting that Vi has a long way to go here as Gujarat is only the start. The telco needs to do the same in other states as well. Maharashtra, one of the key circles for Vi should be in the telco’s target to improve 4G services. Now it depends on the user experience to determine whether this was a successful move from the company or not.