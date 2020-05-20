Realme Watch to be Launched in India on May 25: 1.4-inch Display and Square Dial

Realme has a launch event scheduled for India on May 25. It is going to launch two of its most exciting products in the event — Realme Watch and Realme TV. On the Realme India website, you can see all the details about the watch. The launch event will initiate at 12:30 PM IST. The Realme Watch is coming with a square dial which will have a 1.4-inch display. You will be able to customise the look of your watch. There are two types of designs that will be available — Classic Strap and Fashion Strap (which is coming soon).

Realme Watch Specifications

The Realme Watch is aimed to help you become fitter. It comes with an intelligent tracking facility and has up to 14 sports modes to help you track your activities very accurately. The 12 sports modes include — Football, Cricket, Run, Walk, Treadmill, Badminton, Aerobic Capacity, Fitness, Basketball, Table Tennis, Bike, Spinning, Elliptical, and Yoga. Since the watch does not have any mode for swimming, it can be assumed that it is not going to be water-proof.

The Realme Watch can track your heart-rate as well. You will be accompanied by the 24/7 active health assistant of the watch. It has a real-time heart rate monitor and blood oxygen level monitor which will record all your data in the app. Yes, you can check the stats and activities recorded by the watch with the Realme Link Smart app. It is available for download on Google Play store.

Once you wear the watch, you won’t have to worry about missing out on important notifications. Your watch can act as your alarm and reminder. You can also check the weather updates with the help of Realme Watch. It can also support notifications from apps such as Instagram, WhatsApp, TikTok, YouTube, Messenger, Gmail, Facebook, Twitter, and more. Not only that but you can also send commands to your device with the help of the watch. You can play/pause music and also click pictures with it.