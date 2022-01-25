Realme 9 Pro+ 5G Found Listed on Geekbench, Check Results

Realme is expected to launch the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G very soon and the device’s renders were recently leaked by Smartprix and OnLeaks a couple of days back. Madhav Sheth has also teased the India launch of the Realme 9 series devices including Realme 9 and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G. Now, the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G has been spotted on Geekbench. Courtesy of the listing, we can check the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G’s performance scores and also see some of the specifications. Here’s what the Geekbench listing has revealed about the smartphone.

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G Geekbench Scores, Specifications and More

The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G Geekbench listing shared by MySmartPrice has confirmed that the device had a single-core score of 818 and a multi-core score of 2324. The device is confirmed to run on Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 out of the box. The smartphone has also been able to acquire NBTC and FCC certification which means that the launch is not far away.

According to the previous leaks, the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is expected to feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. The device might come with a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calling, the device might feature a 16MP sensor at the front. The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is expected to come with up to 256GB of internal storage.

The device might pack a 4500mAh battery with support for 65W fast-charging. It is expected to come in three different colour options including Aurora Green, Midnight Black, and Sunrise Blue.

The chipset of the smartphone and its price are in the dark at the moment. But it should not be priced in the Rs 25,000 – Rs 30,000 bracket based on the specifications of the device that are in rumour.