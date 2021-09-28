Poco C31 Key Specs Revealed Ahead Of Launch

A few days back, Poco stated that it is all set to launch a new smartphone in the Poco C series on September 30 in India. Later, it was confirmed that the company will launch the Poco C31 smartphone in the country. Now, the key specifications of the smartphone have been teased revealing some interesting developments. These specs have been revealed by a landing page on the e-commerce portal Flipkart as the device is expected to go on sale during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 debuting next week.

Poco C31 Specifications Revealed

Going by the teaser on the website, the Poco C31 could arrive with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor that could be coupled with 4GB of RAM. Notably, its predecessor, the Poco C3 was launched in October 2020 with the same processor and RAM configuration. The notable improvement is that the upcoming model might come with a fingerprint sensor in addition to the face unlock feature for biometric authentication.

Furthermore, on the landing page, the company claims that the Poco C31 could be launched with a 25 percent longer lifespan as compared to the existing standard in the industry. It has been added that the battery will last good even after 2.5 years of usage on a daily basis.

Apart from specs, the teaser page also lists the smartphone, which shows its design. We can get to see that the Poco C31 could be launched with a waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera sensor, slim side bezels and a thicker bezel at the bottom. The new smartphone is hinted to arrive in a Blue colour option as well in addition to the existing the Black option.

As of now, there are no other specifications regarding the Poco C31 including its pricing, display, and camera. It is expected to borrow a lot of specifications from the Poco C3, which houses a triple-camera setup at the rear and a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

Given that the smartphone will be launched in India on September 30 at 12 PM in the country, we can expect more details to be revealed soon or at the launch event.