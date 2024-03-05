Optus Trials 5G Multi-Operator Indoor Small Cells in Sydney



Australian telecommunications service provider Optus said it has successfully tested the high-capacity wideband multi-operator small cell Ericsson Radio Dot System. When deployed, this system will provide high-capacity 5G connectivity indoors by delivering high-speed, ultra-low latency, and improved 5G reliability to end users.

Deployment Plans

Following the successful test, which was conducted at the Optus Lab in Sydney, Optus plans to deploy the multi-operator Ericsson Radio Dot System at indoor venues such as sporting venues, multi-story buildings, and shopping precincts across Australia. It will also be used as a 5G capacity overlay in locations where Optus has already deployed legacy solutions like shopping centre food courts, airport lounge rooms, or stadium corporate rooms, enabling new immersive technologies such as XR and VR.

This will enable customers from various communications service providers, including Optus, to receive indoor mobile phone coverage with the same quality when the service providers connect their base station equipment to the multi-operator radio dot system as well.

Benefits and Features

According to the official release, the multi-operator small cell system will enable Optus to deliver high-capacity 5G in indoor environments while supporting the wideband 3.5 GHz spectrum of all Australian mobile operators. Reportedly, this functionality enables all operators to share the total cost of ownership (TCO) in providing the 5G coverage and capacity in indoor environments while addressing the increasing demand by businesses and consumers.

Additionally, the Ericsson system will enable precise indoor positioning of people or objects inside multi-storey buildings, airports, and underground locations where traditional GPS and other satellite technologies previously lacked precision.

"Optus can support its consumer and enterprise customers across multiple venues to deliver a high-capacity 5G solution for both uplink and downlink, enhancing the 5G customer experience in indoor locations and enabling new emerging use cases such as XR/VR and precise positioning," Optus said.

The first production implementation for the small cell system is planned in Optus' network in NSW (New South Wales) during 2024, the company said.