OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Now Getting OxygenOS 13 Update in India

If you are an Indian user of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, then you can apply for the OxygenOS 13 Open Beta program. But there are a few things you will have to take care of first. Your device must be running on the firmware version CPH2381 11.A.13.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, an affordable 5G smartphone option from OnePlus in the Indian market, is getting the OxygenOS 13 update. For the unaware, OxygenOS 13 carries the Android 13 update for OnePlus smartphones. OnePlus has announced the OxygenOS 13 for several of its smartphones. Currently, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is getting the beta build of OxygenOS 13. For the stable update to arrive, users will have to wait for a longer time. The announcement about the update was made by OnePlus in the OnePlus Community Forum. But there's something unusual about this OxygenOS 13 Beta Programme announced by OnePlus for the Nord CE 2 Lite.

OnePlus has Not Kept the OxygenOS 13 Beta Programme for Nord CE 2 Lite Open to Everyone

It is worth noting that the OxygenOS 13 Beta Programme is not open for every OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite user in India. The company has said that it would be recruiting around 1000 Nord CE 2 Lite users from India to be a part of it. This means that OnePlus is currently in the very initial stages of testing the update for the Nord CE 2 Lite. The Changelog will show everything new that arrives with the OxygenOS 13.

If you are an Indian user of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, then you can apply for the OxygenOS 13 Open Beta program. But there are a few things you will have to take care of first. Your device must be running on the firmware version CPH2381 11.A.13. Then, you can go to Settings > About Device > Tap up to date > Tap the icon on the top right > Beta program > Beta > Fill in Your Details > If interested, apply now for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Android 13 Open Beta Program.

There are a lot of new things added to the consumer experience in OxygenOS 13. The overall design and look of the OS have been revamped by OnePlus.

