Nokia 2760 Flip 4G Specification Details Surface Before Launch

According to the recent reports, a Nokia N139DL flip phone was spotted at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) platform with the model number TA-1398. Now a recent revelation from the same source has provided details about the design and specifications of the upcoming device. The name of the device is speculated to be Nokia 2760 Flip 4G and the handset may run on KaiOS. Mentioned below are the details that have surfaced about the upcoming feature phone from Nokia.

Specifications of the Device

As far as the physical design of the device is considered, it is expected that Nokia 2760 Flip 4G will measure 4.33 x 2.28 x 0.76 inches and the weight of the device will be 4.8 ounces. The display of the handset is going to feature a 240 x 320 pixels resolution. It is expected that the handset will be backed by a 1,450mAh battery and it is claimed that the device could support talk time of up to 6.8 hours and a standby time of up to 13.7 hours.

Moreover, Nokia 2760 Flip 4G will feature a 5MP camera on the rear side of the phone. Additional features of the flip phone from Nokia will include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, multimedia messaging, handsfree speaker, colour display, mp3 player, and T4/M4 Hearing Air Compatible (HAC) rating. However, there’s no information available as of now regarding the storage capacity of the device. Although it is known that the device can support external storage via an SD card.

As far as the operating system of the upcoming Nokia 2760 Flip 4G it is expected that the handset will become the sixth device to feature KaiOS following the suit of Nokia 6300, Nokia 2720 Flip, Nokia 800 Tough, Nokia 8000, and Nokia 8110.

It will be an interesting device to follow. It could be an attractive budget 4G smartphone bringing the era of old flip phones back.