NIXI to Bring 75 New Internet Exchanges in Tier-2 and Tier-3 Towns

In a significant move to enhance internet access and connectivity in India, the National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) has announced its plans to establish 75 new internet exchanges in tier-2 and tier-3 towns and cities. This initiative aims to bridge the digital divide by bringing faster internet speeds and improved bandwidth to areas that were previously underserved.

NIXI, celebrating its 20th Foundation Day, has been at the forefront of revolutionizing internet infrastructure in the country. As per a PTI report, with the addition of these 75 new exchanges, the total number of NIXI-operated exchanges will reach an impressive 152. This expansion is expected to have a positive impact on the digital economy of the regions where the exchanges are set up, fostering growth and innovation.

Anil Kumar Jain, CEO of NIXI, emphasized the importance of these internet exchanges in smaller towns, stating that they will not only enhance internet speed but also contribute to conserving bandwidth. By bringing the internet closer to the users in these areas, NIXI aims to empower local businesses, educational institutions, and individuals with seamless digital connectivity.

Furthermore, NIXI is responsible for managing the registration of website names with the ".in" and ".bharat" extensions. Jain highlighted the significance of the ".in" domain, which has already emerged as one of the top 100 country code top-level domains (ccTLDs) worldwide. NIXI has been entrusted with the task of elevating ".in" to become the number one ccTLD, considering India's vast population.

NIXI's focus extends beyond registration services. Jain emphasized the organization's commitment to ensuring the safe and trusted use of ".in" websites. With the government's vision of an open, safe, and accountable internet, NIXI strives to protect the interests of Indian users and leverage technology for their benefit.

As NIXI expands its network of internet exchanges, it aims to empower millions of people across India with improved digital connectivity, foster economic growth, and uphold the principles of a safe and inclusive internet experience.