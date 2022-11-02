Netherlands Get Their First Consolidation Points

The Netherlands get their first points of the ICC T20 World Cup after they defeated Zimbabwe today at the Adelaide Oval. The Netherlands won by a margin of 5 wickets and with 2 overs to spare.

Having beaten Pakistan in their previous match, Zimbabwe took the Netherlands as an easy opponent. The Netherlands was yet to win a match in the Super 12. They have been a force with the ball but the disappointment has always been the batting for the Netherlands.

Losing in Today’s Match Against the Netherlands Means That Zimbabwe Is Closer to an Exit from the ICC T20 World Cup

Once again the Netherland bowlers should their class. They restricted Zimbabwe to a total of 117 in their 20 0vers.

In the previous matches, the bowlers have managed to restrict opponents to low targets but the batting side has not been to accomplish those targets. Today’s target of 117 was way too easy for the batting line-up.

Max O’dowd Leads the Innings from the Top of the Order, He Could Not Finish off the Match but He Scored His Maiden Icc T20 Half-century

Zimbabwe would be extremely disappointed with their performance today. Except for Sikander Raza, no other batsman could get runs on the board. No matter who the opponent is, defending a total of 117 would never be easy.

When the opponent has to chase a target at a required run rate of 5.7, it puts a lot of pressure on the bowlers. Having said that the bowlers did fairly well. Except for Luke Jongwe, all the other bowlers were economical enough. Jongwe went for 25 runs in his 2 overs which proved to be the turning point for The Netherlands.

The winner of this match would not cause a great impact on the Semi-final spots. The Netherlands was already out of the ICC T20 World Cup, having lost all of their previous matches. Zimbabwe would have had some hope but that hope died after today’s match.