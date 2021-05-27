Netgear Orbi RBK852, a New Mesh System Can Provide Internet Speeds Up to 6 Gbps

    Netgear Orbi RBK852 is a Wi-Fi 6 mesh system that has just launched in India. It is pretty expensive, however, it is worth it. It can cover the distance of your complete home (up to 350 square metres). On top of that, with Wi-Fi 6, the mesh system can deliver internet speeds of up to 6 Gbps. The Netgear Orbi RBK852 (AX6000) is capable of supporting voice assistants including Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant. The system comes included with a satellite and the latest-generation Wi-Fi router. Let’s take a deep look at the specifications of the router.

    Netgear Orbi RBK852 Specifications

    The Netgear Orbi RBK852 (AX6000) can support the latest Wi-Fi standard which is Wi-Fi 6. It comes with one satellite and one router which can provide internet coverage in an area of up to 350 metres. The maximum internet speed that the mesh system can support is 6 Gbps and it can support around 60 devices at the same time.

    A thing worth noting here is that the Wi-Fi router you get isn’t a dual-band router, instead, it is a tri-band router. It means that this router provides networks in three different frequencies – 2.4 GHz (2400 Mbps) + 5 GHz (2400 Mbps) + 5 GHz (1200 Mbps).

    The router comes with security standards including 128-bit AES encryption with PSK, WPA2, and a guest Wi-Fi secure access system. The Netgear Orbi RBK852 comes with nine 2.5 Gbps Ethernet ports where the five ports are present on the router and the remaining four are on the satellite. The system is powered by a quad-core processor clocked at 2.4 GHz coupled with up to 1GB of RAM and 512MB NAND flash storage.

    The features of the mesh system include Beamforming, MU-MIMO, Smart Connect, support for voice assistants, and more. Users can leverage the Orbi application for setting up the Wi-Fi connection and for further monitoring it. Let’s take a look at the price of the Netgear Orbi RBK852 Wi-Fi 6 mesh system.

    Netgear Orbi RBK852 Price

    The Netgear Orbi RBK852 (AX6000) has launched for a price of Rs 61,999 in India. As mentioned above, the purchase package would include a satellite and a router which are both white in colour. Users can purchase the product from Amazon and the company’s website right away.

