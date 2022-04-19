Moto G52 Officially Confirmed to Launch in India on April 25 – Specifications and Price

The Lenovo backed smartphone manufacturer Motorola recently launched its latest budget offering Moto G52 in the European markets and is now planning to introduce it in the Indian markets. The smartphone maker has now officially confirmed the launch date of the device via its Twitter handle by sharing a teaser video. Moto G52 will be launched in India on April 25 and will be available for purchase via Flipkart. The teaser video shared by the company also reveals that the smartphone will be sold in black and white colour options in India. Let’s take a look at the specifications and pricing details of the Moto G52.

Moto G52 Specifications

Moto G52 arrives with a 6.6-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The device has a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the front camera. The display panel of the device supports a 90Hz refresh rate and has a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Moto G52 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset under the hood. Snapdragon 680 is one of the most popular processors in India and features in smartphones such as Redmi Note 11, Realme 9 4G, Redmi 10 and more. The processor is coupled with up to 6GB of RAM along with 256GB of internal storage. The internal storage on the smartphone can be further expanded via a microSD card.

The smartphone runs on Android 12 out of the box and has a layer of MyUX on top of Android. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging out of the box. The device is IP52-rated for water resistance. For the camera part, the Moto G52 features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP main camera along with an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The front of the device will come with a 16MP selfie camera. The smartphone also comes with dual speakers with support for Dolby Atmos.

Moto G52 Price

Moto G52 was launched in Europe with two RAM options and it is yet to be seen whether the company will introduce two variants in India as well or not. Moto G52 was launched in Europe with a starting price tag of EUR 249 which is roughly about Rs 20,600. The smartphone is likely to be priced under Rs 20,000 in India.