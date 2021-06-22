Ligado Networks Get 3GPP Approval for 5G Deployment in L-band Spectrum

The American multinational entity Ligado Networks has recently marked that it has been granted approvals from the 3GPP on specifications that will push the deployment of 5G in its L-band spectrum. As per the official statement rolled by Ligado Networks, the 3GPP approved a fresh 5G New Radio band n24 and improvements to its LTE band 24. Not only this but, the update and approval list include a new 5G NR Supplement Uplink (SUL) band called n99 and NR carrier aggregation (CA) and SUL band combinations for n24 and n99 with CBRS. The list further includes C-Band and Education Broadband Service/Broadband Radio Service (EBS/BRS) spectrum.

Approval of SUL Band n99 to Help Facilitate Deployments of L-Band Spectrum

Ligado Networks expressed its opinions on the approval and marked that the approval of SUL band n99 and band combinations will aid the entity in deploying the L-Band spectrum with other mid-band airwaves like C-band CBRS and EBS spectrum bands. Ligado is planning to utilise the L-band spectrum to support 5G mobile private networks for ample verticals. The company, which has already raised nearly $4 billion to support the plans, has already developed multiple 5G base station and chipset vendors.

Ligado Networks is also working with Rakuten Mobile to deploy lab and field trials over the next 12 months. Tracing back to April, the FCC voted for Ligado Networks allowing them to L-band spectrum at 1.6 GHz to provide a low-power terrestrial network focused on supporting private 5G and industrial internet of things services.

3GPP Approval to Accelerate Commerical Ecosystem Activities for Ligado Networks

Doug Smith, who is the CEO of Ligado, stated that the approvals from 3GPP are a milestone for the entity. The green light by 3GPP will provide all the facilities that Ligado would need to accelerate commercial ecosystem activities. Also, it will help expand Ligado’s roster of partners to deploy the crucial spectrum for US businesses and consumers. Ligado CTO Maqbool Aliani stated that receiving these 3GPP approvals is a springboard to deploy the L-band in the US 5G networks. He also expressed his excitement to have continued support from several industry-leading vendors.