JioPages Now Comes With Secure Mode for Safe Browsing

JioPages, a Made-in-India web browser, now comes with a ‘Secure Mode’ feature to enable an even higher level of safe browsing for the users. The application is available for both Android smartphones and Android TVs. However, the new ‘Secure Mode’ is only available for Android smartphones at the moment. The feature is expected to be extended to the Android TV as well.

What Will Secure Mode in JioPages Do for the Users?

According to an IANS report, the ‘Secure Mode’ will block every possible tracking mechanism such as web beacons, cookies, fingerprinting, unwanted advertising, referrer header, tracking resources, etc.

It will ensure that the users have not only a faster and more customisable browsing experience but also a safe one.

Reliance Jio is making JioPages as secure an offering as possible because the privacy concerns related to popular browsers such as Google Chrome and more keep creeping up.

JioPages Has Over 10 Million Downloads on Google Play Store

The application has more than 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store. Its size is 49MB which is not bad, and it is rated 4.1 Stars out of 5 Stars. JioPages has also taken a leaf out of the book of other web browsers and offer basic yet useful things such as a home page with customisable quick links for a faster browsing experience.

There’s also a Dark Mode inside the browser, which helps users change the theme from light to dark if they prefer it that way. One of the most useful features of the browser is that it comes with support for multiple regional languages of India.

To keep the users entertained and hooked to the browser, JioPages also comes with a ‘Short Videos’ feature. Now with the ‘Secure Mode’ added, the value of JioPages is surely going to go up in a world where the line between private and public is getting blurred every second that goes by.