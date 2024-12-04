Jio AirFiber 100 Mbps Plan Best Offers Detailed

Jio AirFiber, the 5G FWA (Fixed-Wireless Access) service from Reliance Jio is now available in almost all parts of the country. It has been giving offers to customers since Diwali, wherein the company has waived the installation fee of Rs 1,000 on the three-month validity plans. While we have discussed the 30 Mbps 3-month offer, we will today look at the 100 Mbps plan offer from the company. 100 Mbps is enough speed to power IoT (Internet of Things) devices in your home and also let you work and learn smoothly. Let's take a look at the offer from Jio.









Read More - Who is the Postpaid Mobile King in India Amongst Jio, Airtel or Vi

Jio AirFiber 100 Mbps Offer Detailed

Jio AirFiber's 100 Mbps is available with three-month validity in two configurations. The first one costs Rs 3333 and the second one costs Rs 4444. Both plans bundle 100 Mbps of speed with up to 1TB or 1000GB of FUP (fair usage policy) data. So what's the difference between the two plans? It's the OTT (over-the-top) benefits bundled.

With the Rs 3333 plan, the OTT benefits which are bundled include - Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, JioCinema Premium, SunNXT, Hoichoi, Discovery+, ALTBalaji, ErosNow, Lionsgate Play, ShemarooMe, and ETV Win. Along with this, Jio has bundled 150GB of extra data for 90 days worth Rs 150 with this plan.

Read More - Jio’s Netflix Prepaid Plans to Watch the Upcoming Squid Game Season 2

With the Rs 4444 plan, there are 15 OTT benefits, three more than what you get with the Rs 3333 plan. The OTT benefits bundled with the Rs 4444 plan include - Netflix (Basic), Amazon Prime Lite, FanCode, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, JioCinema Premium, SunNXT, Hoichoi, Discovery+, ALTBalaji, ErosNow, Lionsgate Play, ShemarooMe, and ETV Win.

Note that the subscription of JioCinema Premium can be redeemed by going to the MyJio app and checking the vouchers section. The FanCode and ETV Win content will be accessible throug the JioTV+ platform.