Jio AirFiber 100 Mbps Plan Best Offers Detailed

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Highlights

  • Jio AirFiber, the 5G FWA (Fixed-Wireless Access) service from Reliance Jio is now available in almost all parts of the country.
  • It has been giving offers to customers since Diwali, wherein the company has waived the installation fee of Rs 1,000 on the three-month validity plans.
  • While we have discussed the 30 Mbps 3-month offer, we will today look at the 100 Mbps plan offer from the company.

Jio AirFiber 100 Mbps Offer Detailed

Jio AirFiber's 100 Mbps is available with three-month validity in two configurations. The first one costs Rs 3333 and the second one costs Rs 4444. Both plans bundle 100 Mbps of speed with up to 1TB or 1000GB of FUP (fair usage policy) data. So what's the difference between the two plans? It's the OTT (over-the-top) benefits bundled.

With the Rs 3333 plan, the OTT benefits which are bundled include - Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, JioCinema Premium, SunNXT, Hoichoi, Discovery+, ALTBalaji, ErosNow, Lionsgate Play, ShemarooMe, and ETV Win. Along with this, Jio has bundled 150GB of extra data for 90 days worth Rs 150 with this plan.

With the Rs 4444 plan, there are 15 OTT benefits, three more than what you get with the Rs 3333 plan. The OTT benefits bundled with the Rs 4444 plan include - Netflix (Basic), Amazon Prime Lite, FanCode, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, JioCinema Premium, SunNXT, Hoichoi, Discovery+, ALTBalaji, ErosNow, Lionsgate Play, ShemarooMe, and ETV Win.

Note that the subscription of JioCinema Premium can be redeemed by going to the MyJio app and checking the vouchers section. The FanCode and ETV Win content will be accessible throug the JioTV+ platform.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

