iQOO 7 Series India Launch Confirmed For April 26

iQOO is soon going to launch the iQOO 7 series in India. The company has confirmed the launch date of its latest series of smartphones in India. iQOO 7 series will go official in India on April 26, 2021. It will be launched via a virtual event for which the timings haven’t been provided by the company yet.

The iQOO 7 series has already launched for the China market in January. The company has confirmed that the device will be available on Amazon India once it goes official. Let’s take a look at the specifications of the iQOO 7 series that launched in China.

iQOO 7 Specifications for India (Expected)

We believe that the iQOO 7 will come with the exact same specifications as it did in China. Thus, based on that, the iQOO 7 might feature a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The device is expected to offer a 91.4% screen-to-body ratio and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The iQOO 7 might come powered by Qualcomm’s most powerful octa-core chipset for smartphones, the Snapdragon 888 SoC. It could be coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

It might feature a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor, 13MP secondary sensor, and a 13MP portrait sensor. At the front, the device might come with a 16MP primary sensor for video calling and selfies.

The iQOO 7 supports 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and has a USB Type-C port for enabling fast charge. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor on the device. Coming to the highlight of the smartphone, the iQOO 7 comes with a 4,000mAh battery but supports 120W fast-charging.

iQOO 7 Price in India (Expected)

The iQOO 7 is expected to launch in India in two variants – 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB. In China, the base variant with 8GB+128GB was launched for CNY 3,798 (roughly Rs 43,100) and the 12GB+256GB variant was launched for CNY 4,198 (roughly Rs 47,600).

Further, there was another variant called iQOO 7 Legend that is only available in China for 12GB+256GB.