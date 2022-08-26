India to Get 6G by the End of Decade

In the coming few months, India is all set to launch its 5G Telecom services. While addressing the Smart India Hackathon 2022 Grand Finale, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also revealed that India is preparing to launch the 6G Services in the country by the end of this decade. The 5G services were rumoured to launch on September 29, But the hint by Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the 5G services might launch around October.

Launch of 5G Services

According to a Gadgets360 report, the Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon 2022 was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via a Video call, Where he said that by the end of this decade, 6G would be launched. The government supports Indian gaming and entertainment solutions. In the morning, Union Minister Vaishnaw revealed a potential launch date for 5G services. In the following two to three years, he promised, the services would be available in all significant urban centres and important rural areas. The government likewise asserts that the 5G services would be inexpensive and widely available.

The rollout of 5G services is currently being announced to customers by telecom companies. At the recently finished spectrum auction, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Adani Data Networks, and Vodafone Idea placed the highest bids for the 5G services. According to PTI, Vaishnaw stated that all the procedures required for the extremely quick rollout of 5G are proceeding nicely and methodically.

Smart India Hackathon 2022

The Ministry of Education's Innovation Cell launched the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) as a national project to give students a forum to address urgent issues facing the administration, various ministries, departments, businesses, and other organizations. As the largest open innovation model in the world, SIH cultivates in students a culture of product invention and problem-solving. Since 2017, SIH has been offered annually to students in higher education in two formats: SIH Software and SIH Hardware Editions.