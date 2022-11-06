India Finish Off at the Top

India finishes the Super 12 league stage at the top of the table. They beat Zimbabwe comfortably by 71 runs at the MCG. India will face England in the semifinals. Pakistan is another team to join India from group 2.

It Turned out to Be India’s Biggest Win of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022

India posted a total of 186 with Zimbabwe to chase a huge target. The Indian side gave an all-around performance. If the batsmen did a good job, the bowlers were even better.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh were the swing kings once again for India. Kumar bowled his 10th maiden over in T20 internationals. Zimbabwe lost their first wicket in the very first ball of the innings. Courtesy to Kumar for his exceptional swing bowling and a splendid catch by Virat Kohli.

The Zimbabwe Batting Line-up Could Not Match up with India’s Bowling Attack

Every Indian bowler picked up a wicket today. When you have a bowling day like this, it is always a happy day for the captain.

Raza and Burl did try to fight back with a 50 run partnership for Zimbabwe. They handled the middle overs really well. If it was not for them, then Zimbabwe would have been bowled out for double digits.

Zimbabwe put a lot into this tournament. Right from the qualification where they were the supreme force to beating Pakistan in the Super 12. They gave their best but when you have teams like India, Pakistan, and South Africa fighting it out for honor, you tend to be the less favorite.

India on the other hand, has been on top of their game so far. They have done it all so far. The very first game against Pakistan was a hell of a game. Their only disappointment came against South Africa.

The Spinners Have Been Something That India Will Want to Work On

Unlike other teams, the two Indian spinners have not done much. Although today was a much better game for Ashwin and Axar. Both of them were expensive but they did manage to pick up a couple of wickets. Credits should be given to Rohit Sharma as well for giving the spinners an opportunity to pick up wickets in today’s match. He should his trust in the spinners and helped them complete their spell.

So it will be an India vs England semifinal. England is one of the strongest sides in the tournament. In terms of ICC T20 Rankings, India is at the number 1 spot with England just behind them at number 2. India has had a 15-year dry run since the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 and they will surely want to turn things around.