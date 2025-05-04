

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has called for the development of a regulatory framework for High Altitude Platform Stations (HAPS), citing their potential to offer secure, flexible, and cost-effective connectivity solutions. High-altitude platforms such as solar power drones, balloons, airships, etc, can provide secure and flexible coverage at lower cost compared to satellites, PTI reported, citing a senior COAI official.

High Altitude Platform Stations (HAPS)

COAI Director General S P Kochhar reportedly emphasised that HAPS can serve as a viable alternative to traditional satellites, particularly in disaster recovery and remote communication scenarios. Kochhar noted that countries such as the United States, Japan, and the United Kingdom, along with companies like Airbus (Zephyr) and SoftBank, are investing heavily in HAPS technologies.

Advantages and Strategic Use-Cases

"The main purpose of HAPS is similar to satellites, but with the advantage of being able to be deployed rapidly and at a lower cost. HAPS operate at much lower altitudes (20-50 km) compared to geostationary or low-earth orbit satellites, resulting in significantly lower latency – critical for real-time communication and military operations," Kochhar said, as mentioned in the report. He clarified that the views expressed were his personal opinion and not the official position of COAI.

He reportedly said HAPS platforms can be rapidly deployed, repositioned, or recovered, offering tactical flexibility that satellites cannot provide once in orbit. This makes them ideal for disaster recovery and emergency networks, particularly in flood or earthquake situations where emergency communications and monitoring are essential.

HAPS Can Provide Targeted Coverage

"HAPS are less susceptible to certain space-based threats such as anti-satellite (ASAT) weapons, orbital debris or jamming attacks targeted at high-orbit infrastructure. From a security standpoint, HAPS also allow for persistent surveillance of sensitive border regions or maritime zones without violating international space treaties or depending on expensive satellite constellations," Kochhar was quoted as saying in the report.

Unlike satellites, which are fixed in orbit and often face latency and spillover issues beyond national borders, HAPS platforms can provide targeted coverage, making them ideal for sensitive operations such as border surveillance and maritime monitoring.

Spectrum Allocation for HAPS Services

Kochhar stressed the need for the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to identify and allocate dedicated spectrum bands for HAPS services while ensuring their compatibility with existing satellite and terrestrial networks. "Solar-powered UAVs suited for Indian climate conditions (monsoon, dust storms, high humidity) need localised innovation," Kochhar reportedly said.

India's Opportunity in HAPS Development

He also said there is a need for a comprehensive regulatory policy for HAPS operations and airspace management in India and highlighted the importance of investing in indigenous research and development through collaborations between the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), and private aerospace startups.

The remarks come as COAI members, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, have recently partnered with Starlink for satellite services—marking a shift in stance after initially opposing its entry into the Indian market. Starlink, however, is still awaiting government approval to commence operations in the country, pending security clearances.