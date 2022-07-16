Google Maps to Help You Save Fuel Costs Soon

Google Maps most recent beta update, version 11.39, includes options for users to pick the engine type of the vehicle they would be driving in order to "save you the most petrol or energy" when driving. Google now offers customers four alternatives to determine which route will prove to be the most fuel-efficient for a vehicle with a given type of engine: gas, diesel, electric, and hybrid.

According to the type of the vehicle's engine, the goal is to recommend to the Google Maps user the best route to travel in order to conserve fuel or energy. According to 9to5Google, when it releases the functionality with the final addition, Google may also include the ability to switch to a different engine type.

Google Maps Feature is Going to Save Users Plenty of Money

There are lots of vehicles with conventional gas engines, but the fuel efficiency of each engine type varies, and there are also an increasing number of electric and hybrid vehicles. Additionally, there are diesel-powered automobiles. The fuel efficiency of various engine types varies; thus, when the feature is introduced, it may be well received by users. This technology is still in beta testing for now, and it might take a few more weeks before owners of electric and hybrid vehicles can test out the new features.

In May, Google Maps released a new update, one of which was the street view feature for the iOS and Android apps. Before the update, users could only examine street view images and see how a location had evolved over time on the desktop version of Google Maps. But using the service's Android and iOS apps, consumers were able to get an identical experience on their smartphones.

Google also unveiled a brand-new handheld camera. The 360-degree camera may be mounted to "any vehicle with a roof rack and operated directly from a mobile device—no need for a specialist vehicle or sophisticated processing equipment," according to the inventor.