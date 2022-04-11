Excitel Broadband Plans Are Very Affordable as Per Industry Standards

India is a growing digital nation and at the front line stand the telecom operators along with the internet service providers (ISPs) who are deploying optical fiber to ensure connectivity reaches every town and city of the country. One such ISP is Excitel which is looking to get deep into the tier-2 and tier-3 towns of India for offering fiber broadband internet services. Many ISPs don’t want to invest in these towns because of the low-paying customers and fewer potential customers compared to the metro cities. But Excitel wants to bring internet connectivity for all. The company offers very affordable broadband plans as per industry standards.

Excitel Offering Broadband Plans for Rs 399 Per Month

If you want a high-speed broadband plan for a very affordable price tag, Excitel has to be one of the top choices. The company offers its 100 Mbps plan for a monthly price of Rs 699. If you purchase this plan for the long term (12 months), its monthly price will come down to Rs 399 per month.

Likewise, users have got an option to pay for 3, 4, 6, and 9 months as well. The company also offers 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps plans starting at Rs 799 and Rs 899. Note that none of the prices mentioned here is inclusive of GST.

Even with the 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps plans, users can get price benefits when they go for the long-term plans. There are a few other perks of purchasing a broadband connection from Excitel. The company doesn’t take any installation charges on the fiber connection. Further, if you want the ONT device from Excitel, you can get it for a refundable security deposit of Rs 2,000.

The 300 Mbps plan also offers over-the-top (OTT) benefits if the users are going for the long-term options. To get a new Excitel Broadband connection, go to the company’s website or contact its customer care team.