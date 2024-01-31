Ethio Telecom Rolls Out 5G Services in Central and East Regions of Ethiopia



Ethiopian telecommunications company Ethio Telecom has officially launched 5G services in the Central East Region, specifically in Harar city and Haromaya town, and in the East Region, Dire Dawa city, following its earlier official launch in Addis Ababa, Adama, and Jigjiga cities, as reported by TelecomTalk.

5G Reach in Central and East Regions

Specifically, Ethio Telecom has launched the 5G service in five areas, of which four sites are in Harar, such as Ras Mekonnen School, Arategna, Jegol, and Ras Hotel/Agip area, as well as in Haromaya.

Furthermore, the company said it has launched its 5G service in Dire Dawa city in seven areas, namely Sabian High School, Ashewa Marketplace, Kezira tele, B-Capital Hotel, Dire Dawa Poly Technic College, Tesfa Hotel, and Dire Dawa University.

Ethio Telecom noted that the 5G wireless network technology offers the fastest speeds of up to 10 Gbps, low latency of 1 ms, and massive communication capabilities serving up to 1 million connections within one square kilometre.

Commercialisation of 5G Services

In line with the official 5G launch announcements, Ethio Telecom said it has now commercialised its 5G service in the newly launched cities and will offer unlimited 5G data, 5G To The Home, and a variety of 5G mobile packages to customers.

To take advantage of the services and mobile packages, the company mentioned that customers are required to have mobile devices and handsets that support 5G service.