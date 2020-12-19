Difference Between Wired and Wireless Routers, All to Know

Internet routers are essential whether you want to get an internet connection for your home or your business. Thus, understanding about the different kind of routers and how they work is important so that you can pick the right one for yourself. Choosing the right router would also enable you to configure the network settings in the manner which stands to benefit you the most. So basically, there are two types of routers that you can get – wired and wireless. Today, we are going to be listing all the differences between the two and will help you in understand which one is the best for you.

Wired Routers vs Wireless Routers

Wired routers are the old generation routers. They connect directly with other networking devices such as computers, printers and more through cables. These kind of routers are very reliable since they are connected directly to other devices through cables in turn ensuring that connection drops are minimal.

Whereas, the wireless routers don’t require to be connected with cables through other devices for providing internet. Modern-day wireless routers can also support dual-band connectivity channels of 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz. With these routers, multiple devices can be connected to the network at the same time.

Whereas with wired routers, there is a hassle of cords and in some cases only one device can be connected with the router.

Internet Speed

Earlier, wired routers were more reliable for achieving high internet speeds and wireless routers were kind of looked down upon. But things have changed! Now even the wireless routers can provide high internet speed to the users. Fibre internet connections can provide users with up to 1 Gbps and even higher downloading and uploading speeds.

In terms of office work, wireless routers make more sense today. There are fax machines, printers, and other devices which require high-speed internet connectivity. With wired routers, only a limited number of devices can be connected to the network. But with a wireless router, all of them can be connected at the same time and high-speed network can also be ensured.

Even for homes, high-speed internet connectivity is required by multiple devices such as laptops, Smart TV, Set-Top Boxes, and more. For all of this, a wireless router is more apt.

But some businesses still prefer wired routers because they are more reliable when connectivity drops are concerned. They can also provide high speed downloading and uploading, so at the end of the day, it is more about what you require from your broadband connection.