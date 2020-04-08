BSNL Extends Availability of Rs 499 Bharat Fibre Broadband Plan With 100GB Data

Highlights BSNL extends the availability of Rs 499 broadband plan till June 29, 2020

BSNL launched the Rs 499 Bharat Fibre plan in February this year

The plan is available in all circles except Andaman & Nicobar

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has extended the availability of promotional Rs 499 Bharat Fibre broadband plan till June 29, 2020. Launched in February this year, the Rs 499 broadband plan from BSNL offers 100GB data with speeds up to 20 Mbps. However, the plan was introduced with only limited availability up to March 31, 2020. And now, the country’s largest Internet Service Provider (ISP) has extended the availability of its affordable Bharat Fibre plan. Because it is part of the Bharat Fibre lineup, the Rs 499 plan also comes with unlimited voice calling benefit via BSNL’s landline service. After the completion of the 100GB FUP limit, users can browse at 2 Mbps speeds.

BSNL Rs 499 Bharat Fibre Broadband Plan: Benefits Detailed

BSNL is known for launching various promotional plans and the Rs 499 Bharat Fibre plan is one of them. Benefits of this limited period broadband plan include 20 Mbps speeds, 100GB monthly FUP limit and 2 Mbps after FUP speeds. Users can browse unlimited data at 2 Mbps speeds after exhausting 100GB FUP limit. The plan also offers unlimited voice calling benefit to the subscribers.

As for availability, users can avail it in all the circles except Andaman & Nicobar and it is valid till June 29, 2020. The broadband plan does not come with Amazon Prime subscription and it can be availed only on a monthly basis. For the unaware, BSNL is providing Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs 999 with all the broadband plans priced above Rs 399, subjected if the users choose a plan for one year. However, the Rs 499 Bharat Fibre plan is available only via monthly subscription.

Other Bharat Fibre Broadband Plans Listed

The BSNL Bharat Fibre broadband plan of Rs 499 joined the existing broadband plans in the same lineup. With this plan, BSNL currently has eight Bharat Fibre plans on offer priced at Rs 499, Rs 777 (for new customers who will be converted to Rs 849 plan after six months, Rs 849 plan, Rs 1,277, Rs 2,499, Rs 4,499, Rs 5,999, Rs Rs 9,999 and Rs 16,999.

BSNL is also running a limited period promotional offer under which it is providing Rs 1,999 broadband plan in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles. All the BSNL Bharat Fibre plans come with at least 50 Mbps speeds and unlimited voice calling benefit.