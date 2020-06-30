BSNL Drops Rs 499 Bharat Fiber FTTH Plan

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Tuesday dropped its Rs 499 Bharat Fiber plan across India. The Rs 499 plan dubbed as “100GB CUL” was introduced across India except for Andaman and Nicobar Islands in early 2020 with the plan initially said to be available till March 31. However, the operator extended the plan beyond its initial validity and offered it till June 29. The 100GB CUL plan served as an entry level plan in several circles across India including Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh along with multiple North East circles.

BSNL Removes 100GB CUL Plan Across India

The 100GB CUL plan enabled users to browse upto 20 Mbps speed till 100GB with the operator capping the speeds to 2 Mbps upon reaching the limit. Further, BSNL enabled users on the 100GB CUL plan to make unlimited local and STD calls to any network across India.

It has to be noted that BSNL offers two other Rs 499 plans restricted to specific circles across India including 300GB Plan CS337 and Bharat Fiber 10GB CS334 plans.

The 300GB Plan CS337 enables users to browse upto 40 Mbps speed till 300GB with the operator capping the speeds to 1 Mbps beyond 300GB. Similar to most other BSNL plans, the 300GB Plan CS337 offers users to make unlimited calls to any network across India.

Meanwhile, the Bharat Fiber 10GB CS334 plan enables users to browse up to 30 Mbps speed till 10GB per day with the operator capping the speeds to 1 Mbps upon reaching the limit. BSNL offers unlimited local and STD calls to users subscribed to the Bharat Fiber 10GB CS334 plan.

The 300GB Plan CS337 is available in specific circles including Kolkata, Sikkim, Rajasthan and West Bengal while the Bharat Fiber 10GB CS334 plan is restricted to Bihar circle. With the operator dropping the 100GB CUL plan, the 300GB Plan CS337 and the Bharat Fiber 10GB CS334 plan serves as an entry level plan in the respective circles.

BSNL 4GB CUL Plan Now Serves as Entry Level Pack

In the majority of the BSNL circles, the operator has now positioned the 4GB CUL plan as an entry level pack. The 4GB CUL also known as 4GB CUL – Bharat Fiber plan enables users to browse at 10 Mbps speed till 4GB per day and at 2Mbps beyond the 4GB limit. The 4GB CUL is priced at Rs 599 and also enables users to make unlimited calls across India. The 4GB CUL plan serves as an entry level pack in Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and several North East circles.