BSNL Cinema Plus OTT Subscription Starts at Rs 49

  Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is offering users multiple OTT subscription plans that can be bought as an add-on over the fiber broadband service.
  On its website, BSNL has mentioned that customers can get the OTT pack as an add-on with their broadband connection by paying Rs 249 per month.
  Note that these Cinema Plus plans from BSNL are only good if you purchase a fiber connection from BSNL.

However, the truth is, that there are plans that cost even less than that. Of course, the cheaper the plan will be, the lesser its benefits will be. With BSNL, you can get three OTT subscription plans. Mentioned below are all the plans.




BSNL Cinema Plus OTT Plans

BSNL has three Cinema Plus plans that users can purchase. These plans cost Rs 49, Rs 199, and Rs 249. The cheapest plan on the list is the Rs 49 plan (the Starter pack) and it comes with several OTT benefits. These benefits are Lionsgate, ShemarooMe, Hungama, and EpicON.

Then, you have the Full Pack. This one comes with ZEE5, SonyLIV, YuppTV, and Disney+ Hotstar. The Full Pack costs Rs 199. The last one on the list is the Premium pack. This Premium pack costs Rs 249 and comes with ZEE5 Premium, SonyLIV Premium, YuppTV, Shemaroo, Hungama, Lionsgate, and Disney+ Hotstar.

Note that these Cinema Plus plans from BSNL are only good if you purchase a fiber connection from BSNL. The subscriptions for all the OTT plans mentioned above will only be activated on the registered mobile number of your fiber connection. You don't need to pay a separate bill for this as the amount would be added to your broadband bill only. With the above subscriptions, you will be able to stream OTT content on multiple devices, giving you a seamless viewing experience. Otherwise, you can directly go for broadband plans from BSNL that come bundled with OTT benefits.

