boAt Launches Lunar Pro LTE Smartwatch Compatible With Airtel and Jio eSIMs

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

This device boasts built-in eSIM functionality, allowing users to make and receive calls, send messages, and track their fitness without needing a smartphone.

Highlights

  • Make calls, send messages, receive notifications.
  • Clear Visibility with 1.39-inch AMOLED Display.
  • Seamless Connectivity with Airtel and Jio eSIMs.

Follow Us

boAt Launches Lunar Pro LTE Smartwatch Compatible With Airtel and Jio eSIM
Boat today announced the launch of the Lunar Pro LTE Smartwatch, offering users the convenience of staying connected without the need to carry their smartphones. This newly launched Boat smartwatch is currently compatible with Airtel and Jio eSIMs. Boat says that with the eSIM functionality, users can make and receive calls and send and receive messages without having to carry their smartphones.

Also Read: Airtel Wynk Music Unveils Top Music Trends of the Year 2023




Built-in GPS for Route Tracking

The Lunar Pro LTE Smartwatch comes equipped with built-in GPS, allowing users to track the route taken - an ideal feature for individuals who enjoy running, cycling, hiking, or other outdoor activities. This provides more accurate data, marking the distance travelled and the path taken, as highlighted by Boat.

Bright and Clear AMOLED Display

Moreover, the smartwatch features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, making information easily viewable even in direct sunlight. Boat emphasises that the smartwatch can send alerts for sedentary behaviour, assisting users in staying active and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Fitness Tracking

According to the company, this new smartwatch also functions as a fitness tracking device, incorporating a heart rate monitor, blood oxygen monitor, sleep tracker, and fitness tracker to help users monitor their health and fitness goals.

Availability

Boat has announced that the Lunar Pro LTE smartwatch will be available for purchase in the coming weeks both online and offline. Customers can visit the company's website to learn more about the smartwatch.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Streamlines eSIM Upgrade Process; CEO Urges Users to Upgrade to eSIM

Airtel eSIM Offers Added Convenience

Recently, the CEO of Bharti Airtel sent an email to users, highlighting advancements in mobile technology. The email specifically referred to embedded SIMs (eSIMs) and stated that it will make things easier and more convenient for Airtel customers. The CEO urged users to switch to an eSIM, emphasising that Airtel eSIM is available for prepaid, postpaid, and smartwatches. More details about Airtel's eSIM can be found in the linked story above.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Can Jio use 50 MHz single block of n40 all together for 5G if they buy another 10 MHz ?…

India's Next Spectrum Auction to Take Place in Early 2024:…

Krishn :

What is the use of data in BSNL network?

BSNL Value Long-Term Data Vouchers with 2GB of Daily Data

Rohit Yadav :

Hi Tanay, Could you please explain or let us know the new masts concepts and how are they different from…

Telefonica Germany to Test Fast 5G for Rail Passengers

Rohit Yadav :

Hi Tanay, Can you please let us know the meaning of new masts concets and how they are different from…

Telefonica Germany to Test Fast 5G for Rail Passengers

shivraj roy :

It would be better if all telecos let every operator use there towers for the time of the disaster Atleast…

Airtel Ensures Uninterrupted Connectivity Amid Cyclone Michaung

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments