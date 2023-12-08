boAt Launches Lunar Pro LTE Smartwatch Compatible With Airtel and Jio eSIMs



Boat today announced the launch of the Lunar Pro LTE Smartwatch, offering users the convenience of staying connected without the need to carry their smartphones. This newly launched Boat smartwatch is currently compatible with Airtel and Jio eSIMs. Boat says that with the eSIM functionality, users can make and receive calls and send and receive messages without having to carry their smartphones.

Built-in GPS for Route Tracking

The Lunar Pro LTE Smartwatch comes equipped with built-in GPS, allowing users to track the route taken - an ideal feature for individuals who enjoy running, cycling, hiking, or other outdoor activities. This provides more accurate data, marking the distance travelled and the path taken, as highlighted by Boat.

Bright and Clear AMOLED Display

Moreover, the smartwatch features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, making information easily viewable even in direct sunlight. Boat emphasises that the smartwatch can send alerts for sedentary behaviour, assisting users in staying active and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Fitness Tracking

According to the company, this new smartwatch also functions as a fitness tracking device, incorporating a heart rate monitor, blood oxygen monitor, sleep tracker, and fitness tracker to help users monitor their health and fitness goals.

Availability

Boat has announced that the Lunar Pro LTE smartwatch will be available for purchase in the coming weeks both online and offline. Customers can visit the company's website to learn more about the smartwatch.

