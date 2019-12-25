Bharti Airtel Rs 349 Plan is the Only Prepaid Offering to Come With Amazon Prime Benefit

Highlights The plan comes for Rs 349 and offers 28 days validity

One of the top choices of the telecom subscribers right now happens to be Bharti Airtel. The reason behind that, we have discussed plenty of times, and it is also no secret. The benefit of unlimited calling, without any cap, has been the driving factor behind the attractiveness of the Bharti Airtel prepaid plans. However, that is not the only benefit that Airtel prepaid plans excel at. If there is anything that Bharti Airtel does right with its prepaid plans, it is the additional benefits. When we put Airtel prepaid plans alongside the same denomination plan from some other telecom operator, we can be sure that the Airtel plan is going to offer something or the other which will not be present in the competing offering. It is this edge which allows Bharti Airtel to attract more and more subscribers. On the same lines, Bharti Airtel is also the only private telecom operator in the industry right now which is shipping Amazon Prime membership with its prepaid plan right now. Here are more details on the same.

Bharti Airtel Prepaid Plan With Amazon Prime

Although you will find plenty of postpaid plans from telecom operators like the Vodafone RED, the Airtel Infinity itself and others which bundle lots of OTT services like Netflix and Amazon Prime, however, it is very hard to find a prepaid plan which comes with these services. This is the gap that Bharti Airtel has sought to fill with its Rs 349 prepaid plan. This plan by Bharti Airtel is a unique one because it not only comes with general benefit but also offers Amazon Prime benefit to the subscribers as well.

Airtel Rs 349 Plan Benefits Explained

The Bharti Airtel Rs 349 prepaid plan comes with 2GB data per day, and it offers 28 days validity to the subscribers. In the total 28 days time period, the subscribers will be able to enjoy 56GB. Also, there is a benefit of 100 SMS per day with unlimited calling. It is worth noting that Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel are the only two telecom operators which are offering truly unlimited calling in the industry right now. On the other hand, the competitor, Reliance Jio, is offering the plan with a calling limit on outgoing calls to other operators. That is not the case with Airtel prepaid plans.

Amazon Prime Benefit

Under the Amazon Prime Benefit, the subscribers will not only be able to access Amazon Prime Video for watching movies and TV series but also they will get the other benefits of Amazon Prime which include Amazon Prime Music and the usual benefits of Prime like faster delivery, access to exclusive deals and much more.

Bharti Airtel Scrapes Life Insurance Benefit from Prepaid Plan

To recall, before the data tariff hike, Bharti Airtel was also offering another one of its unique prepaid plans to the users. The plan that we are talking about is the Rs 249 prepaid plan which also used to come with life insurance benefit. The Rs 249 and Rs 299 plans were the ones that used to stand out courtesy of their Amazon Prime and life insurance benefit. But, now it seems that after the data tariff hike, the life insurance benefit has been scrapped by Airtel, but there is still one prepaid plan which comes with the Amazon Prime Benefit for the subscribers.