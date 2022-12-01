Baicells Deepen Partnership with Qualcomm to Promote Private 5G Globally

Baicells has been a top choice for its partners, primarily because the company has been able to offer open technologies to develop 5G applications which can meet the demands of several market segments. 5G adoption by enterprises and consumers is growing rapidly.

Highlights

  • Qualcomm and Baicells have deepened their partnership by collaborating to promote 5G private networks globally, which will aid in industrial transformation.
  • Both companies have agreed to collaborate with their broad portfolio of tech, markets and other resource advantages to expand global 5G adoption.
  • Qualcomm and Baicells have both been involved in the communications industry for a long time now and bring their own set of expertise to the table.

Baicells

Qualcomm and Baicells have deepened their partnership by collaborating to promote 5G private networks globally, which will aid in industrial transformation. Both companies have agreed to collaborate with their broad portfolio of tech, markets and other resource advantages to expand global 5G adoption. Qualcomm and Baicells have both been involved in the communications industry for a long time now and bring their own set of expertise to the table. Baicells deals in hardware related to LTE and 5G and works with enterprise partners, private network providers, governments and more to develop 5G technologies that can meet the ever-growing demand for internet access.

According to the latest Ericsson Mobility Report, 5G mobile subscriptions are going to reach 1 billion users by the end of 2022. The demand for private 5G networks would also grow as more telecom operators across the world roll out 5G.

