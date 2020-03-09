Apple Launches Free Repair Programme for iPad Air with Blank Screen Issues

Highlights Apple has launched repair and replacement program for iPad Air models impacted by “blank screen” issue

The issue apparently affects iPad Air models made from March to October 2019.

The service programme for the iPad Air (2019) is live across the globe

Apple has launched a free repair programme for the third-generation iPad Air models that are affected by a blank screen issue. The company said the issue has impacted a limited number of iPad devices that were manufactured between March 2019 and October 2019. The service programme for the iPad Air (2019) is live across the globe and covers faulty devices for two years after their first retail purchase. Owners of affected tablets can choose to drop by an Apple Store or an Authorised Service Provider to avail this free repair service.

Users Can Avail the Repair Programme by Reaching Apple Stores

The Apple technicians will determine whether the user is eligible for the repair programme. Alternatively, you can also opt for a mail-service to Apple Repair Centre by contacting Apple Support. However, users are also recommended to backup their iPad to iCloud or their computer before taking their devices to services.

In its support page, Apple has detailed the issue that is affecting some iPad Air (2019) models. Under certain circumstances, the iPad Air owners may see brief flicker or flash on their displays, before the screen goes permanently blank as per the company. Apple, however, hasn’t elaborated the causes behind this issue.

Apple explicitly said that only third-gen iPad Air models are eligible for their repair and replacement programme, and no other iPad models are covered under this scheme. The company also adds that it will restrict or limit the repair programme based on the country or region of purchase.

To recall, iPad Air (2019) was along with the iPad Mini in March last year. The device sports a 10.5-inch LED Retina display and is powered by the A12 Bionic chipset. Other key specs include an 8MP rear camera, a 7MP front-facing camera, front-mounted TouchID, and a non-removable 8134mAh battery. It is offered in two storage models, 3GB RAM and 64GB storage and 3GB RAM and 256GB storage and comes in three colour options of Space Grey, Silver and Gold.