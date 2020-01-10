Bharti Airtel Rs 249 Postpaid Plan Ships With 25GB Data, But There’s a Catch to Avail It

Highlights The Rs 249 Airtel postpaid plan is available in just Jammu & Kashmir circle

The plan offers 25GB data benefit every month with rollover facility

Bharti Airtel has four pan-India postpaid plans starting at Rs 499

Bharti Airtel is currently offering just four postpaid plans across the country. However, the telco has some circle specific plans tailor-made to match the benefits required by the users in respective circles. The circle specific plans from Bharti Airtel Rs 349 and Rs 399; Just a few weeks ago, we reported the introduction of Rs 199 postpaid plan in just Jammu & Kashmir circle. Now, the telco has increased the price of this plan to Rs 249, but it is still available for the Airtel postpaid users in the valley region. For the unaware, Airtel is providing the Rs 349 postpaid plan in Andhra Pradesh, Delhi/NCR, Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles, whereas the Rs 399 postpaid offering is currently limited to users in the rest of the circles mentioned above. The Rs 249 postpaid plan from Airtel comes with 25GB of data benefit, unlimited voice calling to any network within India and 100 SMSes per day for one billing cycle.

Bharti Airtel Increases the Price of Rs 199 Postpaid Plan to Rs 249

The government decided to cut down internet services in Jammu & Kashmir valley region in August 2019. After 150 days, internet services started working in the circle, but the government is still restricting the internet for normal citizens as only government hospitals got internet connectivity. On December 31, the government also enabled SMS services for postpaid users in the valley region. In November 2019, postpaid mobile services (just calling) was resumed.

To attract the postpaid mobile phone users in Jammu & Kashmir, Bharti Airtel introduced an entry-level plan of Rs 199 in just one circle. This plan takes on Reliance Jio’s Rs 199 postpaid offering, which also ships with similar benefits. For some undisclosed reasons, Airtel has increased the price of Rs 199 postpaid plan to Rs 249. Having said that, this Rs 249 postpaid plan is available only on one circle still.

As for the benefits, it offers 25GB of data, unlimited voice calling to any network within India and 100 SMSes per day for one rental. Additional benefits include just Wynk Music subscription. While Jio’s Rs 199 postpaid plan is available across all circles, Airtel’s Rs 249 offering is limited to just one circle. And yes, Airtel’s plan offers data rollover functionality up to 200GB.

Other Airtel Circle Specific Postpaid Plans Detailed

Besides the standard postpaid plans of Rs 499, Rs 749, Rs 999 and Rs 1,599, Bharti Airtel is also providing two circle specific postpaid plans of Rs 349 and Rs 399. The Rs 399 postpaid plan is the same one which the telco used to offer before making it a circle specific plan. The Rs 349 plan offers underwhelming data benefit, but it’s probably the company’s move to push users in these circles get a pricier plan of Rs 499 and above.

The Rs 349 postpaid plan comes with 5GB data with rollover, unlimited voice calls without any FUP limit to any network within India and 100 SMSes per day for one rental period. Other benefits of this plan include ZEE5 subscription and Airtel TV Premium subscription. Airtel is providing this plan in Andhra Pradesh, Delhi/NCR, Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles.

Lastly, we have the good old plan of Rs 399 which is available in all the circles except Andhra Pradesh, Delhi/NCR, Karnataka, Chennai and Tamil Nadu. It ships with 40GB data (data rollover is available), unlimited voice calls to any network and 100 SMSes per day for one rental period. All the postpaid plans mentioned above are excluding taxes, so an additional 18% GST will be levied.