Bharti Airtel Adds Rs 2 Lakh Life Insurance to Rs 149 Plan and Makes it Rs 179

Bharti Airtel has launched a new affordable prepaid plan of Rs 179 across all the 22 telecom circles. The Rs 179 prepaid recharge is basically the Rs 149 plan which the telco is offering right now, except for the fact that it ships with built-in life insurance cover. Airtel already has a Rs 279 prepaid plan which offers daily data benefit and Rs 4 lakh life insurance cover for 28 days. The newly launched Rs 179 plan also offers benefits for 28 days, but it lacks the daily data benefit. The life insurance cover is being offered from Bharti AXA Life Insurance and it’s worth Rs 2 lakh. Before the tariff revision in December, Airtel used to offer life insurance cover with Rs 249 and Rs 599 prepaid plans, but now, the same benefit is being provided with Rs 279 and Rs 179 prepaid plans. Airtel may come up with a long-validity plan and life insurance cover in the coming days.

Bharti Airtel Rs 179 Prepaid Plan Offers Rs 2 Lakh Life Insurance Cover

Bharti Airtel has been launching new prepaid plans every now and then to increase the overall tariff plan count. After silently launching the Rs 279 prepaid plan, Airtel has come up with an affordable Rs 179 plan. This is basically the Rs 149 prepaid recharge with added life insurance cover on top. Priced at Rs 179, the new prepaid bundle from Bharti Airtel offers unlimited calling to any network within India, 2GB of 4G/3G/2G data, 300 SMSes along with a term life cover of Rs 2 lakh from Bharti AXA Life Insurance. The validity of this pack is 28 days from the date of recharge.

According to the telco, the Rs 179 plan sets a new benchmark in making a basic insurance cover even more accessible and affordable along with bundled telecom services. “The pack is designed to serve entry-level smartphone users and feature phone users in semi-urban and rural markets,” added Bharti Airtel.

Furthermore, the telco says the insurance penetration in India is abysmally low at less than 4%, according to IRDAI. So Airtel is aiming to provide an opportunity to its users for availing insurance services. As for other details, the insurance cover is available to all customers aged 18-54 years and requires no paperwork. The policy or Certificate of Insurance will be instantaneously delivered digitally and a physical copy of the insurance can be provided on request. That said, the entire process is digital and can be availed in a matter of a few minutes at any Airtel retail store or on Airtel Thanks app.

Bharti Airtel Differentiates Itself in the Prepaid Segment

Over the last year or so, we have seen Bharti Airtel trying to distinguish itself in the prepaid segment with different offerings. While telcos like Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea and BSNL are concentrating on providing as many plans as possible, Bharti Airtel is keeping the prepaid tariff list simple yet effective. For instance, Airtel launched the Rs 279 plan earlier this month with Rs 4 lakh life insurance cover bundled with standard telecom services like 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calling and 100 SMSes per day for 28 days.

Similarly, the telco also has a Rs 349 prepaid recharge which bundles one month of Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs 129 at no extra cost to the users. No other telecom operator in the industry right now is providing Amazon Prime subscription with prepaid plans, so it’s a good thing for Airtel customers.