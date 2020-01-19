BSNL Broadband Subscribers Can Reduce Rs 50 on their Bills By Making Landline Calls

Highlights The offer will be valid only until February 29

Reliance Jio charges 6 paise per minute from its subscribers as IUC

BSNL is giving away 6 paise every 5 minutes for making calls

Right now, in the telecom industry, BSNL is always coming with new offers and innovative consumer-centric strategies to woo the customers. The state-led Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has also been proactive when it comes to rolling out new offer after its revival package. Ever since BSNL has received the relief from the government, it is putting more efforts in the retention of its customers and adding of new customers as well. One such new offer has been rolled out by BSNL for its landline or broadband subscribers as well. While some of the other telecom operators have been charging their subscribers 6 paise per minute to make calls to the other operators in the name of Interconnect Usage Charges (IUC), BSNL has made a flipside move on the same. Instead of charging customers for making calls, BSNL is giving customers cashback for making calls. Sounds surprising? Read ahead to find out more.

BSNL Landline Calling Benefit Explained

Under this new offer, BSNL has detailed that subscribers using a landline to make calls will receive a cashback of 6 paise per 5 minutes of calling. BSNL has also noted that this offer would be valid until February end. To understand the offer, it is notable that the customer who have a broadband or landline connection will have to make calls from their landline and for every 5 minute spent on their landline, the subscriber would get a cashback of 6 paise. In total, the subscribers of BSNL would be able to accumulate a cashback of Rs 50 towards their bill. This basically means that the subscribers will be able to reduce their landline or broadband bill by as much as Rs 50 that too by making calls to other people. This is one innovative offer by BSNL.

If you are a BSNL subscriber and you would like to avail this offer on your connection, firstly you will have to register for the offer. From your registered mobile number, you will have to send a message, ACT<SPACE><STDCODE-TELNO><SPACE>6PAISA. After doing this, you will be registered for the offer, and your calls will start being counted for the cashback.

Reliance Jio’s IUC Explained

It is worth noting that for prepaid subscribers of Reliance Jio after they exhaust the 1000 minutes cap for non-Jio calls, they have to pay the 6 paise per minute of IUC charges in-case they need to make calls to other operators. This is an additional expense over their data recharges and is deducted from their IUC top-up recharges. In such a scenario, BSNL is not only luring its subscriber to make calls from the landline, not only for free but is actually giving a cashback on making calls from its number.

BSNL Broadband Plans Starting at Rs 599 and 10 Mbps Speed

Interested subscribers should also note that BSNL BharatFibre broadband plans start at Rs 599 per month shipping 10 Mbps speed and 4GB daily data. These BSNL plans are unique because they are the first in the industry to come with daily data instead of a straight-up monthly data limit. BSNL BharatFibre portfolio also has other plans as well, which includes plans with 50 Mbps and 100 Mbps data limit. Some of the plans are even high end and ship over 100GB data per day benefit with 100 Mbps speed.