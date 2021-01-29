Airtel 5G Will Be ‘Made in India’, DoT Reduces Notice Period to 6 Months

Airtel has said that ‘Make in India’ is a very crucial part of its 5G rollout in India and it is in talks with its partners to manufacture radio equipment locally

By January 29th, 2021 AT 12:55 PM
  • 5G
  • Bharti Airtel
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    airtel-5g-will-be-made-in-india-dot

    Bharti Airtel announced yesterday that it has commercially tested 5G in Hyderabad and got great results. As per an ET Telecom report, Airtel has further said that ‘Make in India’ is a very crucial part of its 5G rollout in India. The telco is looking to source 5G network equipment from local manufacturers in the country. Nokia and Ericsson are two of the biggest radio equipment suppliers of the telco. They have agreed to manufacture 5G radio equipment in their Chennai and Pune facilities respectively —more details on the story ahead.

    Airtel in Talks With Vendors to Manufacture 5G Network Equipment Locally

    Randeep Sekhon, Chief Technology Officer, Airtel said that the telco is in talks with all of its partners to bring their manufacturing of 5G to India. He said that once 5G starts, the company will need locally manufactured equipment. Airtel is currently talking with Tejas networks for making wireline products and US-based flex for 5G gear.

    The telco is also asking its partners such as Ciena, Cisco, and Nokia, to manufacture IP and optical products locally. The telco is developing its 5G network technologies in India with the help of R&D along with US and Japanese firms.

    Developing everything locally will help the telco massively in rolling out its 5G at a cheaper cost. Further, it will have solid control over the supply chain of technology and equipment.

    DoT Reduced Notice Period to 6 Months Deploying New Technology Using Spectrum

    The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is helping the telecom operators in rolling out 5G at a faster speed. As per a PTI report, DoT has asked the operators to give a six-month notice before using the spectrum to deploy any new kind of technology.

    Earlier, this rule used to be one year. This meant that for any operator to rollout any new technology using the spectrum had to wait one year after giving the notice to the telecom department about it. Since the wait time has been reduced to six months, it will help operators make innovations faster and roll out new technologies as soon as possible.

    The spectrum auction is only a month away with January coming to an end. The government has put 700, 800, 900, 1800, 2100, 2300, and 2500 MHz spectrum in the auction. Airtel has already demonstrated how it can provide 5G through the airwaves in the 1800 MHz band. Thus it will be interesting to see how operators fight for the airwaves in the upcoming auctions.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    5G Core Should Come from Indian Suppliers: IT Minister

    5G has become the talk of the town. While 5G is still quite far away from being rolled out in...

    module-4-img

    Airtel 5G Will Be ‘Made in India’, DoT Reduces Notice Period to 6 Months

    Bharti Airtel announced yesterday that it has commercially tested 5G in Hyderabad and got great results. As per an ET...

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Introduces Mi Air Charge: Wireless Charging, Minus the Cables

    Wireless chargers have been the talk of the town for quite some time now, but what people fail to see...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Airtel Network 5G Ready, Offers 10x Speed and 10x Latency on Test

    module-4-img

    Aircel Looking to Monetise Assets Besides Spectrum, Report

    module-4-img

    Telegram Users on iOS Can Now Import Individual Chats from WhatsApp

    module-4-img

    The iPad Is 11 Years Old: Here’s a Look Down at Its Rich Past