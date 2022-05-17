5th Edition of 5G India Leadership Summit to Focus on Making 5G a Commercial Success

Konnect Worldwide Business Media is going to organise the 5th Edition of the 5G India Leadership Summit. Many industry stakeholders including MediaTek, COAI (Celluar Operators Association of India), Broadband Forum, and others are supporting the event. The event is scheduled for May 19, 2022, in New Delhi and aims to drive consensus toward making 5G a commercial success. The summit’s objective is to further create a roadmap for enabling policy framework, solutions, innovations, and opportunities for accelerating the deployment of a robust 5G ecosystem in India.

The discussions between the industry experts and the stakeholders will dive deep into finding solutions for making 5G a commercial success in the country. 5G is expected to become an integral part of India’s digital ecosystem in the coming years and will play a key role in the development of enterprises and businesses across the nation.

Topics that Will Drive Conversations in the 5th Edition of 5G India Leadership Summit

The 5th Edition of 5G India Leadership will focus on conversations around the following topics – Defining the Role of 5G in Digital Transformation of India, 5G Devices Ecosystem – A Major Pillar For Making 5G a Success Through Smartphone, Wearable’s, Connected Consumer Lifestyle & IoT Enabled 5G For Industries, What 5G Means For the Future of the Internet of Things in India and 5G Policy, Standardization & Spectrum Roadmap Update For Making 5G Accessible in India.

Tarun Pathak, Research Director, Counterpoint said that this is an opportune time for all the industry stakeholders to align synergies across the value chain for a successful commercial 5G rollout.

Aman Khanna, Founder and Director, Konnect Worldwide, said that this year’s event will focus on providing an update on the ecosystem, industry expectations, drivers and directions for future evolution to 5G and beyond.

As mentioned above, the event is scheduled for May 19, 2022, in New Delhi and we will bring you more coverage around this on the day of the event.