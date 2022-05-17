5G Test Bed Will be Inaugrated by PM Modi on This Date

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launching a 5G testbed on Tuesday that has been created for the better sustenance of the country’s telecom industry. The said 5G testbed will also support the startups to validate their products, prototypes and solutions based on the fifth generation as well as next-generation technologies that are yet to come. It has been officially confirmed that the Prime Minister will be addressing a virtual program on Tuesday which also marks the celebration of 25 years of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

What to Expect From Virtual Program

During his address at the virtual program, PM Modi is also expected to release a postal stamp to commemorate the occasion as informed in a press release from the government. Talking about the 5G testbed itself, it has been created as a collaborative project by multiple institutions in the country. The project was led by IIT Madras and the other institutes that participated in its development include IIT Delhi, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, IISc Bangalore, Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research (SAMEER) and Centre of Excellence in Wireless Technology (CEWiT).

The government press release further informs that the project has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 220 crore. It stated that the testbed will enable a supportive ecosystem for the Indian telecom industry and startups which will help them validate their products, prototypes, solutions and algorithms in 5G and next-generation technologies.

In addition to these, the decision over the process of 5G spectrum auctions is also expected to be made today by the Digital Communications Commission (DCC), which is the highest decision-making body of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). The decision will be taken in a meeting scheduled for Tuesday as well. The highlight decision-making points of the meeting would be the tenure for which to give out spectrum to telcos, the rollout obligations for certain 5G bands and ways in which telcos could partner with the industry for private captive 5G networks and more.